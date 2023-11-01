Unveiling AI-Powered no-code: Shattering Common Myths

By Mathana Prithviraj, Co-founder and product head, Workhall

The advent of digitalisation has left a significant impact on both businesses and individuals. With significant transformations in business operations, digitalisation has signaled a new era of innovation and advancements. Amongst other major developments brought on by cutting-edge technologies is the rising ease of technological availability and access, which has increased the usage of evolving technologies and, consequently, raised demand for modern applications.

According to a study by Statista, India boasts a digital population of approximately 692 million active users as of February 2023. The rise in the digital population has led to a subsequent rise in demand for innovative applications, compelling businesses to look for efficient ways to develop apps quickly. Breaking beyond the traditional process of application development, which was deemed to be costly and time-consuming, with heavy reliance on demanded expertise, AI-powered no-code platforms have greatly simplified the process of app development. Allowing businesses and individuals with little to no coding skills to create and launch apps, AI-enabled no-code platforms, serving as a robust tool, have transformed the idea of app development from complicated to simple. According to Future Market Insights, the global no-code AI platform is estimated to be valued at over $4 million in 2023 and over $49 million by 2033, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.3% between 2023 and 2033.

However, despite the wealth of benefits of this innovative technology, certain misconceptions and myths are deterring organizations and individuals from adopting these platforms for app development.

Below given are some myths and reality behind them:

Myth: AI-enabled no-code platforms are solely for experienced developers

Reality: The majority of business owners assume that AI-powered no-code/low-code platforms are only for experienced developers. However, in reality, these platforms cater to users of all skill levels, be it a citizen or an experienced developer. Skilled developers can utilise these platforms to eliminate repetitive coding tasks and expedite application delivery. On the other hand, for novices with little to zero coding knowledge, these platforms work wonders in enabling them to create applications on their own without any intermediary assistance. According to Gartner, low-code platforms enable nearly anybody to become a developer, and by 2025, 70% of new enterprise applications will employ low-code or no-code technologies.

Myth: AI-enabled no-code platforms support shadow IT

Reality: Given the fact that these AI-facilitated no-code platforms simplify the process of developing an application, the majority of individuals believe that anyone and everyone can begin building an application. Consequently, this ends up giving rise to shadow IT, a practice that involves improper handling and unregulated application development and utilisation.

However, when utilised appropriately, AI-enabled no-code platforms can unlock a plethora of opportunities for businesses and individuals alike. Addressing unique challenges via robust applications, the right application of these platforms empowers both tech and non-tech experts to derive cutting-edge solutions, eliminating the risks associated with shadow IT.

Myth: The new-age AI-powered no-code platforms lack customisation abilities

Reality: Given the user-friendly disposition of no-code platforms, individuals usually assume that they lack customisation options. Contrary to this misconception, modern AI-focused low-code and no-code platforms provide a wide range of customisation choices without the need for complex tools or extensive coding. In fact, artificial intelligence, in particular, allows users to achieve the desired levels of flexibility and functionality.

AI-focused no-code platforms: Future of application development

Spending on low-code/no-code development tools is expected to reach $65 billion by 2027, as per a Statista study. The fact that little to no coding experience is required to build applications underlines the value of the AI-enabled no-code for organisations and individuals worldwide. Despite that several misconceptions have been created around the no-code platforms but they are not more than myths. Dispelling those myths, the reality is that these high-end platforms have simplified the task of developing applications for both a skilled developer and an individual who is a stranger to coding. Hence, it is safe to assert that these platforms are here to stay and become more sophisticated, advanced, and effective, solidifying their significant role in the tech landscape.