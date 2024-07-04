VR AR MR XR Technology: Promise still exists

Here are some real things about my school days. Used to go to school and see the black boards, a few green boards, where teachers used to write and explain. Often, I used to feel monotonous, inattentive and lose concentration. My parents did not know the terms called ADHD or ADD, else they would have tested and treated possibly.

However, there used to be few who still come to my thoughts because of ‘differentiation’ using the same boards and chalks. One geometry teacher used to come with wooden props, large, fit for boards and used to draw the triangle, rectangle, circles with them and immaculately used to explain. Another teacher introduced multi-colored chalks to explain engineering mechanics and the strength of materials. I was so influenced by him, I started taking multi-colored notes with 4-in-1 pen, rare these days, for few months before I stopped as my classmates and friends used to pull my legs!

I remember some of the things taught decades ago more distinctively as I learnt more with visual cues. Much later, when I interacted with people around the world, I understood that teaching methods must ne enhanced to create a long-term memory can be fun, technology prop enabled and gamified. It is applicable to school, colleges, Universities and in Industries too.

Is there any gap in learning Training, L&D and skills building?

Given the Mercer Mettl’s India Graduate Skill Index 2023, consistently reveal that roughly 45-50% of Indian fresh graduates are deemed employable by industry standards. Researchers say 75-85% can be retained in a short period. Can we do something for better training methods and long-term knowledge retention?

One-on-one coaching as in private lessons to multiple people taking lessons or training often instructor led are the most common. Though, clearly there are various delivery mechanisms, fundamentally they limited to board work, on books, videos, audios, case studies etc.

There are other methods too. Practical training, Laboratory work where people get exposed to practical work to be done hands on. Typically, retention is much higher as multiple sensory organs are involved.

In the L&D system, be it education or industry, hands on and real-life understanding are required more. It is impossible to take everyone to the shop floor, fields, plants, places to visit or trading floor to train them at the center of action.

VR AR XR Technologies: Can it support the gap?

Dive into the world with XR technologies which encompass virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and mixed reality (MR), or even a new avatar merged reality. XR lets you interact with the digital world in groundbreaking ways. VR teleports one entirely into a simulated environment, while AR overlays digital elements onto your real-world view. Imagine viewing 3D manufacturing line in a Glass manufacturing in one’s shopfloor or getting step-by-step Chiller machine repair instructions projected onto your machine. MR blends both realities, seamlessly integrating virtual objects into the physical world. From gaming and entertainment to design, training, and even healthcare, XR is revolutionizing how one experiences and interacts with technology.

As we see, the gaps in each of the quadrants can be reduced using XR Technologies. XR Technology can become a complementary method of training people with a high to very high degree of effectiveness resulting in a high degree of long-term retention.

They may not take people to the shop floor but immersion in that environment is possible. XR Technology has matured to the extent of providing sensory movements such as vibration, sound, light their combination and various types of movements on simulator. Some of the industries such aviation is famous for the same such as airlines.

VR AR market size and growth rate in India over last 5 years

While there are challenges with data and growth rate over the last 5 years (2019-2024), reports indicate significant growth in the Indian VR/AR market.

Market research firm Cyber Media Research (CMR) estimates a CAGR of 28% for the Indian VR/AR market from 2021 to 2028

IBEF reports a projected CAGR of 38.29% from an unspecified base year to 2027

These projections suggest a rapidly growing market. Reports suggest VR/AR/MR/XR has around the USD 1.83 billion mark in India. The growth and total market certainly tell us that XR technologies rae being adopted by the individual and institutions including educational and commercial.

VR AR XR Use Cases and potential benefits

There are multiple benefits for usage of XR Tech, tangible and intangible. Here are the benefits of VR and AR technologies:

Enhanced Learning and Training: VR AR XR Tech can create immersive simulations that allow users to learn and practice in a safe and controlled environment. This is beneficial for various fields like medicine, engineering, aviation, and even soft skills development.

Improved Design and Prototyping: Architects, engineers, and product designers can use VR/AR /XR to create 3D models and prototypes that can be interacted with in a virtual space. This allows for faster iteration and better decision-making during the design process.

Revolutionized Retail and Customer Experience: VR/AR can transform how customers interact with products. Imagine virtually trying on clothes or placing a glass bottle before you buy them. This can lead to increased sales and customer satisfaction or otherwise.

Enhanced Communication and Collaboration: VR/AR allows people to virtually collaborate and communicate, regardless of physical location. This is useful for remote teams, conducting meetings in virtual workspaces, or even sharing medical data with colleagues.

Entertainment and Leisure: VR offers a completely immersive entertainment experience, while AR can overlay digital elements onto the real world for gaming or interactive experiences. This opens doors for new forms of entertainment and leisure activities.

Complex Assembly and Remote Assistance: VR simulations can train workers on intricate assembly processes in a safe, virtual environment. AR overlays can project step-by-step instructions or highlight crucial components directly onto the workspace, improving efficiency and accuracy. Additionally, AR allows remote experts to guide workers in real-time through video calls, enhancing collaboration.

Quality Assurance and inspection: XR empowers quality inspectors by superimposing 3D product models onto real objects. It allows for quick and precise comparisons, highlighting deviations or defects, display relevant data and inspection checklists, streamlining the quality assurance process.

Maintenance and Repair: Technicians can leverage AR wearables to access maintenance manuals, schematics, and real-time data about machinery. AR can also highlight critical components and overlay repair instructions, minimizing downtime and improving repair accuracy.

VR AR Challenges: Top 5 challenges

Despite euphoria and promise, here are the few challenges facing VR AR XR technologies:

Hardware limitations: VR/AR headsets currently available in the market are bulky, uncomfortable for extended wear. These can hinder user experience and limit the creation of truly immersive environments.

Software development challenges: Developing high-quality VR/AR content is complex and expensive. Creating realistic and interactive virtual worlds requires specialized skills and powerful development tools

User adoption and comfort: VR sickness, which can cause nausea, dizziness, and other unpleasant symptoms, can discourage users from adopting VR technology

Relatively high Cost: Additionally, the high cost of VR/AR headsets can be a barrier to entry for many consumers

Hygiene concern due to multiple usage: Due to the cost factor, headsets are not purchased in bulk. They are rotated for people. Post Covid, there are health concerns and fear of contagious diseases.

Social Benefits and conclusion

There is justifiable school of thought that this technology may be overkill for the unskilled and uneducated workforce. The reason may be simple. They will take time to understand and operate appropriately. I would rather take this as an opportunity to connect with them using technology. I have deployed this at scale but hardly had any complaints apart from too dizzy which was addressed with the visuals and coding. Today all have smart phones, and most people are exposed to some kind of gaming. VR AR or XR Tech based modules have good Gaming Quotient or Fun Quotient. It is important to get the workforce with the GQ / FQ net as the stress will be less and help them to be imaginative which they don’t see even. Overall, the VR and XR tech will have great future in L&D and training to build Skills and knowledge across various strata of workforce.