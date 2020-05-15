We are encouraging our people to work from home as long as it is needed: Rajat Raheja, Division President, Amdocs India

Read Article

Amdocs has collaborated with a wide range of customers and partners to document best practices and are sharing the business continuity learnings back with these organizations. Solutions range from innovative pricing programs that our customers are offering consumers and businesses in these difficult times to those that run operations more effectively. One with an operational focus, is moving the functions of the contact center into the home for front-line customer care agents. Amdocs and AWS have put tools in place to offer communications service providers (CSPs) the ability to extend remote working capabilities to contact center agents, using cloud solutions that take advantage of Amdocs technologies and Amazon Cloud Connect capabilities. CSPs can now provide a work from home option for its contact center agents with our Contact Center-as-a-Service Business Continuity Solution on the AWS Cloud or private cloud.

With the same familiar user interfaces, applications and tools, call center agents will be able to quickly respond to customer calls with little to no additional training. With high security and compliance standards, the solution provides immediate business agility and elasticity to scale to meet the demands of the business with the appropriate number of agents. With a global infrastructure, the solution is highly available and takes days to set up and minutes to deploy so there is minimal downtime.

Amdocs has a wide range of technological and practical solutions that enable ongoing support and service to our customers, even when outside our physical offices. These also assisted us in our transition to telework one day a week some time ago, unrelated to coronavirus. These solutions are now even more relevant. They include solutions to support development teams working from home and solutions for virtual teamwork, including remote management, advanced multi-participant video conferencing and real-time content sharing, as well as a variety of digital and collaborative learning platforms.

Facilitating collaboration among employees

To simplify and facilitate smooth collaboration among our employees during current times and to add another layer of support, we launched the Virtually Together website. It incorporates a wide range of solutions, from solutions which define the best work and communication methodologies for working from home to help people maintain a productive work routine, to a variety of stress-reducing tools and content to deal with the unknown and promote wellbeing, including a series of videos and virtual lessons with daily exercises that incorporate positive thinking, health tips, mindfulness, nutrition and ideas for raising the mood.

It also offers a digital kit with activities for and with children, including remote programming classes, a variety of home experiments and artwork ideas, special meditation exercises, cooking, baking and other activities. And we’ve decided to share large sections of this website with the wider community. Our industry connects people, so critical at a time like this, and we hope this site will help.

Some time ago, unrelated to coronavirus, we introduced a policy at Amdocs that allows our 25,000 employees around the world to telework one day a week. It was an important move for a company of our size, which came after in-depth analysis of the global job market and as part of our deep corporate commitment to put our employees at the center and act for their benefit.

We are constantly looking for ways to improve the experience and wellbeing for our employees, and offer them a work environment which is flexible, nurturing and empowering. As a leading high-tech company that is required to continuously innovate, we believe this also promotes creativity and fresh thinking. And beyond all this, this can also help safeguard the environment. Now, due to the coronavirus outbreak, we’re encouraging most of our people to work from home, full time for as long as it is needed, and have launched the Virtually Together website to help them further adapt to this new way of working.

