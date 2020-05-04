Express Computer


We have put in place a dedicated COVID-19 Steering Group: Saurabh Saxena, Country Director – India, Micro Focus

We have put in place a dedicated COVID-19 Steering Group: Saurabh Saxena, Country Director – India, Micro Focus

By Srikanth RP
Micro Focus maintains a continuous state of operational readiness and is working across teams and different time zones to ensure that our core functions and sites are activating their Business Continuity Plans, states Saurabh Saxena, Country Director – India, Micro Focus

The novel COVID-19 pandemic is affecting every aspect of our lives – we are all experiencing a truly unprecedented situation. As a global enterprise software company, Micro Focus is no different and we are waking up every day to new information about how COVID-19 is affecting our communities, our employees, our customers and our partners. We, at Micro Focus, stand firm in our company values – putting customers first; working jointly for best results; deciding and acting in a way that is impactful; learning and adapting, so that we can help our employees and customers adjust to this new way of functioning.

Our primary concern is always the health and safety of employees, customers and partners. That commitment covers everything – from ensuring that we follow “stop the spread”, to maintaining business continuity, so that nobody faces an adverse effect. Like most companies and institutions, we are closely monitoring the latest information provided by World Health Organization (WHO), Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and local governments (central & state).

Micro Focus maintains a continuous state of operational readiness and is working across teams and different time zones to ensure that our core functions and sites are activating their Business Continuity Plans. We are using virtual rooms for our day-to-day meetings in order to conduct a smooth collaboration between employees and a seamless transaction overall.

Given the unprecedented level of change and the varying dynamics of COVID-19, we have put in place a dedicated COVID-19 Steering Group that comprises of Micro Focus leaders from across regions, who are collaborating to dynamically adapt and augment our plans, where needed. We have taken necessary steps (internally and with partners) to ensure continuity of business. We are also running gap analysis for customers to support this new reality to ensure all necessary measures are taken for business continuity. While these changes are materially affecting how and where we work – work must go on.

Our employees are empowered with digital tools to continue to do their jobs, collaborate and support each other, and engage with our customers and partners on a regular basis, to drive the best results possible. As we follow a customer-centric approach, our goal is to be there for employees, customers and partners in whatever way they need, enabling technology, some advice, a different perspective or just someone to keep things going as we see businesses adapting and changing every day.

We will continue over the coming weeks and months to make content and resources available to all employees, customers and partners in order to help keep business plans progressing and ensure that necessary requisites are provided for business continuity. We remain confident in the power of our people and of our collective ability to come out stronger.


Srikanth RP

    Srikanth is an award winning journalist with more than 16 years of experience. In 2010 and 2013, Srikanth received the Polestar award for Excellence in IT Journalism, from the PoleStar Foundation, an independent trust established in 1998 to recognize Excellence in Business and IT Journalism.

    In the past, Srikanth has led the editorial operations for InformationWeek (UBM) and Dataquest (CyberMedia). Srikanth has also been associated with Patni Computer Systems and Capgemini India, in marketing and communications roles. He can be reached at [email protected]

