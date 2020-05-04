Win them over with Webinars: Why B2B marketers should be using webinars at all stages of the customer journey

As organizations have embraced totally new models for work during the COVID-19 crisis and are preparing to have far more remote workers, they will look at leveraging various collaboration tools to set up a communication channel not only within the organization but also with the external customers. And this implies to all the business functions of any organization.

Marketing is one such function that has been traditionally utilising web conferencing services or webinars to connect real-time with their target audience. Like everything else in the world, B2B marketing too has gone digital and the marketers are using webinars to streamline the purchase decision-making process.

Webinars are one of the most engaging and commonly consumed mode that allows marketers to make a personal connection at any stage of customer lifecycle. Industry stats further suggest that about 73% of marketing leaders use webinars to generate quality leads and prospects.

Apart from improving the marketing performance and customer relationships of 95% of users, wherein they gain actionable insights about their audience that ultimately drives business growth, the webinars also help about 88% marketers nurture their current partnerships, turn prospects into customers, and retain them.

Watch this webinar, to understand:

>> Why Webinars and how to build your webinar strategy, during & after the lockdown

>> Lead-Gen #101 by using webinars to expand your reach and drive new leads

>> How webinars help in converting Prospects into Customers

>> Measuring success of your webinars

Speaker: Rebecca Kurian, Head of Marketing- India, LogMeIn

