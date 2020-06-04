What are the right tech accessories for an unpredictable working environment?

By Team Lenovo

Today’s workers need to stay productive – no matter where they are. The right technology accessories can help meet this need quickly and efficiently. These six pointers will help employees and companies find the right solutions.

Choose headphones with good noise cancellation : Working in remote locations often impacts productivity in more ways than one. Frequent distractions can lead to reduced concentration, miscommunication, and have an impact on the professionalism, hampering productivity. We need to hear things clearly to put our points across when conducting an urgent business call from busy work areas. There is a need for devices to help us stay focused even when we are conferencing in bustling environments.

Ensure your mouse is compact and versatile : Those of us who work remotely prefer thinner and lighter accessories for easy portability when travelling. Some of us are also willing to purchase multi-purpose accessories that provide versatile connectivity and can be easily switched between devices to facilitate multi-tasking.

Look for solutions that reduce your data transfer time: Everyone deals with a lot of data. Sometimes we have to find ways to connect multiple the devices to the system, which is very time-consuming.

Avoid unneeded cables by using a docking point: For times when you need to charge up your device(s), choose travel-ready productivity powerhouse, in short a One-stop travel docking point. Connect and charge your devices wherever you happen to be. It has six connectivity options to a single device.

