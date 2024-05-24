What is additive manufacturing technologies; Opportunities in India

By Pankaj Kumar, the Managing Director of Shard center for innovation

In the lively world of Indian education, where knowledge and innovation have no bounds, the emergence of Additive Manufacturing technologies has ignited a surge of opportunity. Additive Manufacturing, also known as 3D printing, is a revolutionary technology that has the potential to drive enormous growth. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in collaboration with startups like Tvasta, showcased the potential of AM by constructing India’s first 3D-printed house in 2021. This groundbreaking achievement underscores the transformative power of AM in revolutionising traditional construction methods. As the global additive manufacturing market continues to rise, with projections indicating a staggering growth of nearly 24% between 2023 and 2025, the need for skilled professionals in this field becomes increasingly important.

3D printing courses open the door to the future of manufacturing in India, says Mr. Pankaj Kumar, the Managing Director of Shard Center for Innovation. As our nation develops toward technical supremacy, Additive Manufacturing emerges as a key component of this transformative journey. In addition to traditional full-time courses, individuals can also go for supplementary or add-on courses in Additive Manufacturing.

These programs are suited for professionals seeking to enhance their skill set and stay abreast of industry advancements. By undertaking such courses, professionals can acquire specialized knowledge and practical expertise in Additive Manufacturing, enhancing their credentials and opening up new avenues for career growth and advancement. Whether it’s refining existing skills or venturing into new domains, these add-on courses offer a flexible and convenient pathway to unlocking the potential of Additive Manufacturing in the professional sphere. With this, we envision a future in which India not only welcomes but also leads the global drive for technical innovation and excellence.

What exactly is additive manufacturing technology?

Additive Manufacturing, or 3D printing, is a process of building objects layer by layer from digital models, in contrast to traditional subtractive manufacturing methods. This technology offers numerous advantages such as cost-effectiveness, customisation, rapid prototyping, and reduced material wastage. By enrolling in specialised courses, individuals can acquire the expertise required to embrace the full potential of AM across various domains such as production, manufacturing, and engineering.

The curriculum for such courses often includes a thorough explanation of AM concepts, software tools for design and simulation, material science, and hands-on experience with 3D printing equipment. Additionally, these programs provide participants with the dexterity and abilities to apply this technology across several industries, allowing them to innovate and generate efficiencies in their fields.

Career and job opportunities in India:

Manufacturing engineering: Additive Manufacturing engineers play a crucial role in optimising production processes, ensuring quality control, and implementing AM technologies in traditional manufacturing setups. They are responsible for integrating 3D printing into existing manufacturing workflows, identifying opportunities for process improvement, and ensuring compliance with industry standards.

Research and development (R&D): Within the field of R&D, AM specialists have numerous chances to push the boundaries of innovation. These professionals collaborate with leading research institutions and industries to develop new materials, refine manufacturing processes, and explore fresh applications for 3D printing technology.

Product design and development: Skilled designers who are familiar with 3D modeling and simulation tools are essential in the product design and development process. They design and develop unique products that are suited to specific market needs, employing Additive Manufacturing’s capabilities to optimize designs and improve functionality.

Relevance in India and the world

3D printing is not just booming in India but it also holds immense potential globally. While technology is rapidly evolving around the world, adoption rates in India are also increasing. In the coming years, we can expect a significant increase in the adoption of additive manufacturing technologies across various industries in India. According to projections, the 3D printing market is expected to triple in size by 2026. This growth ladder is set to continue, with India becoming an increasingly important player in the global additive manufacturing market.

By acquiring expertise in 3D printing technologies, individuals can position themselves at the forefront of innovation and contribute to India’s journey towards technological excellence. Whether it’s driving innovation in established industries or innovating new solutions through entrepreneurship, the opportunities in additive manufacturing are unlimited.