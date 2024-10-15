What’s the key to secure and scalable IT management for SMEs?

By: Madhusudan Krishnapuram, VP Engineering & Country Manager, GoTo

There is a whirlwind of digital evolution, and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) find themselves at a critical juncture. Today, the dynamics of modern SMEs transcend survival—they aim to thrive, and this aspiration necessitates a robust IT infrastructure marked by impenetrable security and unwavering adaptability. In this digital race, an SME’s IT setup is like a car’s engine which is maneuvering through twists and turns, powering the business through challenges and opportunities alike. While SMEs may face hurdles such as financial constraints and limited IT expertise, there are proactive steps they can take to navigate these challenges and emerge stronger than ever.

Securing the digital fortress

There are two sides to the technology adoption coin: the technology itself and the crucial aspect of security surrounding its use. Only three percent of Indian consumers were rendered safe from tech support-related scams and 31 percent of them ended up financially drained due to cyberattacks. Focused on speed and constrained by limited resources, SMEs often need to pay more attention to technology adoption, inadvertently sidelining the vital security dimension. Such oversight leaves SMEs vulnerable to a myriad of security threats including malware infections, phishing scams, ransomware attacks, and more. Especially, slow and problematic services resulting from IT issues can be detrimental. Different working models (hybrid/remote) have increased the use of multiple devices by a single employee in an organisation. This increases the risk of trojan attacks from anywhere through any system that is not monitored, putting SMEs under tremendous pressure and exposing them to financial losses, damage to reputation, and operational disruptions.

Another factor to consider is the rapidly growing need for Artificial Intelligence (AI). It stands out as the new buzzword, promising enhanced efficiency and productivity for companies. However, alongside its benefits, SMEs must navigate the complex terrain of challenges that AI adoption entails like lack of AI expertise, data quality, data security, regulatory compliance, and the risk of bias.

Hence, SMEs need robust digital tools to grow and tackle these challenges. Traditional IT management comprising of on-premises solutions is not only costly to maintain but also lacks the flexibility to scale up or down in real-time, making them impractical for dynamic business needs. By subscribing to remote IT support services, SMEs can access cutting-edge technology without the hefty upfront costs or the ongoing burden of maintenance. Moreover, remote IT support is essential because security cannot simply be added on as an afterthought; it must be integrated into the very foundation of IT infrastructure to minimise vulnerabilities and reduce the attack surface. Implementing zero-trust access controls adds an extra layer of security, safeguarding IT infrastructure and supported devices against potential threats posed by malicious actors.

Modernised IT tools are often equipped with a range of essential features tailored to meet the specific needs of SMEs. These features include permission-based support offering secure access control mechanisms coupled with end-to-end data encryption using industry-standard protocols like the 256-bit Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) and Secure Sockets Layer (SSL). By leveraging such advanced IT support and management tools, SMEs can bolster their cybersecurity posture and ensure the integrity and confidentiality of their data and operations.

Scaling the highs and lows with a well-charted IT strategy

There is a delicate balance to strike between the cost of technology and its return on investment. The bottom line is not just a matter of budget, but how the technology empowers an organisation to achieve its most important KPIs. A scalable IT strategy acts as a lifeline, offering unparalleled flexibility and cost-effectiveness. By embracing scalable IT infrastructure, SMEs can adeptly maneuver through fluctuating business cycles without overburdening their budgets.

IT support and management solutions are the gears that drive scalability, enabling SMEs to optimise operations and align resources with business needs. With the right tools in place, they can dynamically adjust their IT resources to meet evolving demands, whether it is scaling up during periods of growth or streamlining operations during lean times. Overall, a well-defined IT strategy powered by the smart tech stack acts as a guiding compass, steering SMEs away from unforeseen expenses and unproductive downtime. By charting a clear roadmap for IT development and optimisation, they can proactively address challenges and seize opportunities for improvement.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the path to overcoming technological challenges and ensuring cybersecurity resilience demands strategic foresight and strategic partnerships. It is imperative to identify and choose technology partners that can serve as essential safeguards in the volatile market. By focusing on implementing secure IT solutions, demonstrating ROI with posture management, and optimising systems for efficiency, security leaders and their teams can confidently confront the complexities of the evolving cybersecurity landscape.

At its core, the journey to ‘the right technology adoption’ hinges on the bedrock of security, scalability, and an unwavering IT support and management strategy.