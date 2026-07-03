Why data centres are becoming the new infrastructure frontier

By Vijay Sampathkumar, CBO, Refroid Technologies



From powering every AI query, cloud application, financial transaction, to every digital service, it is the infrastructure that works mostly in the background. However, the rise of data centres is among the most vital components of today’s infrastructure as the world increasingly embraces artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing (HPC) and data-driven technologies that are transforming industries.



A change is taking place in the industry. The emphasis in data centre development for years had been on scale the bigger facilities, more servers and larger storage capacity. But the challenge is more than just capacity now. The emphasis is shifting towards infrastructure that can effectively meet the ever-growing demands of computing power, all while managing power consumption, thermal control, resilience, and sustainability.



The key to this change is AI. Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) and specialised accelerators are essential for the high-performance computing needed to support modern AI models, machine learning applications, and advanced analytics platforms. These systems require much more power and create a much greater heat load compared with the traditional enterprise workloads. Consequently, existing “legacy” infrastructure is insufficient to meet the density needs of new AI environments.



This change is changing the way data centres are built and managed. Cooling technology is among the biggest areas of change. For many years most computing workloads could be air cooled. But traditional cooling methods are being strained due to the rising densities and performance levels of processors. Heat removal is no longer an operational issue; it’s a strategic need.



As a result, the industry is witnessing increased adoption of liquid cooling technologies such as direct-to-chip and immersion cooling solutions. Compared with traditional air cooling, liquid cooling can achieve much higher heat efficiency, allowing for increased heat density of computing resources and reducing energy consumption for cooling systems. With the growing adoption of AI, liquid cooling will likely become a more significant part of the future-proof data centre design.



The transformation of power infrastructure is also massive. The current problem is not just the availability of power but the delivery of substantial power supplies at low cost and in an environmentally sustainable way. The data centre operators are investing in advanced power distribution systems, intelligent energy management platforms, battery energy storage solutions and integrating renewables, to enhance resilience and efficiency.



There is a greater focus on energy management, which is indicative of another trend: increased connectivity between digital and energy infrastructure. Access to reliable power is becoming an important consideration affecting data centre investment and long-term capacity planning decisions in many areas.

Network infrastructure is also changing at a rapid pace. AI workloads create massive amounts of data that need to flow easily across compute clusters, storage systems, cloud, and users. This has led to investments in higher capacity fibre networks, low latency interconnects, and SDN architectures that can handle increasingly complicated computing environments.

Sustainability is now a key focus for the industry as well as performance. Operators are facing mounting pressure to be more energy efficient, water efficient, carbon efficient and meet the demands of growing amounts of computing resources. Infrastructure planning and operational decisions now focus on metrics like the Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE), Water Usage Effectiveness (WUE), and utilisation of renewable energy.

In the future, AI, cutting-edge cooling solutions, smart power management, automation, and sustainability will further determine the evolution of data centres. The success will be judged on the basis of taking a systems perspective that requires a balance of performance, efficiency, resilience, and environmental responsibility.



The industry needs to move beyond the incremental growth of more capacity towards the creation of smarter infrastructure as computing requirements continue to change. Going forward, the size of data centres will no longer be the sole measure of their next generation; it will be their capacity to enable ever-more demanding workloads in ways that are both sustainable and efficient.