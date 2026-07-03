Security Operations Market Outlook 2026: Eventus Security identifies the next phase of cyber defence

Eventus Security announced the release of its Security Operations Market Outlook 2026, a new research report examining the technology, operational and architectural shifts reshaping enterprise cyber defence.

Drawing on three consecutive years of security operations research and market analysis, the report concludes that security operations is entering its most significant period of transformation in more than a decade. The findings point to the convergence of AI-powered automation, continuous threat exposure management, intelligence-led operations, identity-centric security, and platform consolidation into a new generation of integrated security operating models.

One of the report’s clearest findings is that organisations are moving away from fragmented security architectures built around dozens of disconnected tools and toward integrated platforms that unify detection, investigation, response, automation, threat intelligence and exposure management within a single operating model.

“The security operations market is reaching an inflection point,” said Manish Chasta, Co-founder and CTO, Eventus Security. “As cyber threats become more sophisticated and security environments more fragmented, organisations are recognising that simply adding more point solutions doesn’t necessarily improve security outcomes. The future of Security Operations lies in intelligent, integrated operating models that combine visibility, AI-driven analytics, automation, and response into a unified security ecosystem.”

The report identifies Integrated SOC Systems (ISOC) as an emerging operating model that unifies detection, investigation, response, automation and security content within a single platform. It also highlights growing adoption of Security Data Lakes, Detection Engineering Automation Solutions (DEAS) and Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM), alongside increasing demand for contextual threat intelligence and Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR).

“The cybersecurity industry is entering a new phase of maturity. Security leaders are no longer evaluating AI based on promise alone. They expect clear evidence that AI improves detection accuracy, reduces analyst fatigue, accelerates response, and delivers measurable business outcomes. That shift is raising the bar for technology providers and redefining what organisations expect from modern security operations.” Manish added.

Beyond technology adoption, the report notes that security operations decisions are becoming increasingly linked to business performance. Rising attack surface complexity, growing data volumes, persistent skills shortages, and pressure to optimise security spending are driving organisations to reassess how security operations should be designed, delivered, and measured.

The report outlines four strategic priorities for security leaders

Organisations should focus on consolidating security architectures rather than simply reducing the number of tools, ensuring that security functions operate within a unified operating model. As Integrated SOC platforms, Security Data Lakes, and AI-driven capabilities mature, enterprises should reassess their long-term security operations strategies to align with evolving security requirements. The report also emphasises the need for AI accountability, with organisations demanding measurable outcomes such as improved analyst productivity, faster response times, and stronger security outcomes. Additionally, Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) should be treated as an ongoing operational discipline, supported by continuous validation, prioritisation, remediation, and measurement to strengthen cyber resilience.

The Security Operations Market Outlook 2026 is designed to help CISOs, CIOs, security operations leaders, risk professionals, boards, and enterprise technology decision-makers better understand the structural changes occurring across the cybersecurity landscape and prepare for the next generation of cyber defence.