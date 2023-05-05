Express Computer

Home  »  Guest Blogs  »  Why Green Mobility is the Need of the hour

Why Green Mobility is the Need of the hour

Guest BlogsNewsSoftware
By Express Computer
0 13

By Dr. Sunil Shekhawat, CEO, Sanchiconnect

In the last 5 years, I would have come across at least 20 of my acquaintances who decided to quit NCR not for their career but due to health issues. The story started from here and now is the same in many other cities including Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Pune also. Along with construction sites and dumping zones, one major contributor to this has been the vehicles we own.

Green mobility has become a pressing issue in India because of several reasons. Firstly, India is one of the largest and fastest-growing automobile markets in the world, which has led to a significant increase in the number of vehicles on the roads. This increase in vehicular traffic has resulted in severe air pollution, causing a range of health problems for people living in urban areas.

Secondly, India is heavily dependent on imported fossil fuels to meet its energy needs, including those of the transportation sector. This dependence makes India vulnerable to fluctuations in global oil prices, which can have a significant impact on the country’s economy.

Thirdly, India has committed to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions under the Paris Agreement on climate change. One of the significant contributors to greenhouse gas emissions in India is the transportation sector, which accounts for around 15% of the country’s total emissions.

Given these challenges, green mobility has become a need of the hour in India. Green mobility refers to the use of environmentally-friendly transportation technologies, such as electric vehicles, hybrid vehicles, and alternative fuels like biofuels and hydrogen. By promoting the adoption of these technologies, India can reduce its dependence on fossil fuels, improve air quality, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

In recent years, the Indian government has taken several initiatives to promote green mobility, including the launch of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme, which aims to promote the adoption of electric vehicles in the country. There is also a growing awareness among the public about the importance of sustainable transportation, which is driving demand for green mobility solutions.

Intending to help those who are working to bring about disruptions at the grassroots level with non-emission-based solutions, we recently decided to collaborate on a green mobility initiative with a few EV funders and a chief mobility player. While it’s great to have so many people in need of assistance, it’s disheartening to realize that we might not be able to help everyone. The crew has agreed to keep two days a week completely carbon neutral by forgoing all artificial means of production. Please take a moment to consider whether or not this is too complicated to understand.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image