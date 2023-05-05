Why Green Mobility is the Need of the hour

By Dr. Sunil Shekhawat, CEO, Sanchiconnect

In the last 5 years, I would have come across at least 20 of my acquaintances who decided to quit NCR not for their career but due to health issues. The story started from here and now is the same in many other cities including Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Pune also. Along with construction sites and dumping zones, one major contributor to this has been the vehicles we own.

Green mobility has become a pressing issue in India because of several reasons. Firstly, India is one of the largest and fastest-growing automobile markets in the world, which has led to a significant increase in the number of vehicles on the roads. This increase in vehicular traffic has resulted in severe air pollution, causing a range of health problems for people living in urban areas.

Secondly, India is heavily dependent on imported fossil fuels to meet its energy needs, including those of the transportation sector. This dependence makes India vulnerable to fluctuations in global oil prices, which can have a significant impact on the country’s economy.

Thirdly, India has committed to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions under the Paris Agreement on climate change. One of the significant contributors to greenhouse gas emissions in India is the transportation sector, which accounts for around 15% of the country’s total emissions.

Given these challenges, green mobility has become a need of the hour in India. Green mobility refers to the use of environmentally-friendly transportation technologies, such as electric vehicles, hybrid vehicles, and alternative fuels like biofuels and hydrogen. By promoting the adoption of these technologies, India can reduce its dependence on fossil fuels, improve air quality, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

In recent years, the Indian government has taken several initiatives to promote green mobility, including the launch of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme, which aims to promote the adoption of electric vehicles in the country. There is also a growing awareness among the public about the importance of sustainable transportation, which is driving demand for green mobility solutions.

Intending to help those who are working to bring about disruptions at the grassroots level with non-emission-based solutions, we recently decided to collaborate on a green mobility initiative with a few EV funders and a chief mobility player. While it’s great to have so many people in need of assistance, it’s disheartening to realize that we might not be able to help everyone. The crew has agreed to keep two days a week completely carbon neutral by forgoing all artificial means of production. Please take a moment to consider whether or not this is too complicated to understand.