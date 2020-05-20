Bank of India to use Uniken’s REL-ID technology to secure online banking channels globally

Read Article

Bank of India has chosen Uniken’s REL-ID technology for securing its digital channels and ensuring customers’ cybersecurity. The REL-ID secure platform offers a comprehensive suite of protection, detection and correction technologies in the mobile app security/shielding space.

Bimal Gandhi, CEO, Uniken Inc said, “Mobile and digital enterprises are constantly exploring options to be ahead of the competition by working closely with their customers, partners and employees. Enterprises are enabling seamless access to enterprise applications over the internet and are often inhibited by security considerations of their applications and data. REL-ID is the only solution that organically combines device fingerprinting, app fingerprinting, user identity management, malware detection, multi factor authentication, secure channel and cryptographic digital signing, in a single solution.”

Rajesh Kumar Ram, General Manager and CIO, Bank of India said, “Data security is extremely critical when it comes to financial institutions and banks. With Uniken’s world-class threat intelligence and protection solution, Bank of India has been successful in keeping a zero data-breach record and keeping up with their customers’ trust. Over the last ten years with Uniken, we have built a robust security around our channels in India and with their reappointment we are sure to have a tightly secured global counterpart.”

