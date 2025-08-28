Tata AIA launches “Health Buddy” and Health SIP for holistic protection

Express Computer

BFSI
By Express Computer
Health challenges often arrive unannounced, leaving families unprepared and stressed. Recognising this, Tata AIA Life Insurance has introduced two pioneering solutions — Tata AIA Health Buddy, India’s first 24×7 virtual health and wellness companion from a life insurer, and Health SIP, a unique health insurance plan that combines protection with wealth creation.

Tata AIA Health Buddy represents a shift from traditional insurance to holistic well-being. Available through the Tata AIA Life Insurance App, it offers round-the-clock access to health services, from preventive check-ups and vaccinations to doctor consultations across 24 specialties. It also includes medical second opinions, fitness and diet guidance, and wellness consultations for women and dental care. To make the offering more relatable, Tata AIA has introduced the Health Buddy mascot — a friendly and approachable identity that symbolises trust and care.

“With Health Buddy, we go beyond financial protection and step into the role of a true health partner,” said Sanjay Arora, Chief of Operations, Tata AIA. “It empowers consumers with world-class health and wellness solutions while ensuring they remain Har Waqt Ke Liye Taiyaar — ready for every moment with confidence and security.”

To complement this service, Tata AIA has also launched Health SIP, a Non-Participating, Unit-Linked Health Insurance Plan designed to provide long-term health protection alongside financial growth. With features such as no premium allocation charges, tax-free withdrawals for health-related expenses from the sixth policy year, and maturity boosters to enhance fund value, Health SIP ensures families are protected in emergencies while also building wealth for the future. The plan also offers long-term critical illness cover with premiums locked for up to 30 years, with two flexible variants — Health SIP Plus and Health SIP Plus Pro.

Together, Health Buddy and Health SIP redefine life insurance by integrating wellness and financial preparedness. Tata AIA is positioning itself not just as a provider of protection during difficult times but as a lifelong partner in helping families lead healthier, more confident lives.

