Tata Capital launches Commercial and SME Mobile app for hassle-free business loans

Tata Capital, the financial services arm of the Tata Group has launched the Tata Capital Commercial and SME Mobile app – to facilitate easy and convenient on the go account management for its Channel Financing and Term Loan Customers.

At Tata Capital, technology plays an important role in redefining customer journeys, creating new platforms and simplifying processes. Adopting a customer focused approach, a series of platforms and initiatives were launched for the retail as well as the commercial business. The latest Commercial and SME Mobile App offers customers an enhanced mobile service experience which is flexible and hassle free.

With an end to end digitized process, the company’s Channel Finance customers can now avail a host of features such as:

Instant access to account details

Apply and track limit activation requests

Raise Draw down requests and activate additional Limits for Channel Finance customers

Upload/Download documents including TDS & Stock and Debtor statements

Raise Service requests in one click

Track loan transaction and Repayment Schedule

Speaking about the new launch, Abonty Banerjee, Chief Digital and Marketing Officer, said, “Tata Capital is deeply invested in providing easy access of credit to merchants & dealers through its Channel Finance & Term Loan products. The Tata Capital Commercial & SME Mobile App will enable our customers to manage their existing accounts through the convenience of their mobile phone. The app is easy to use, secure and provides a wealth of add-on features which will be useful for all customers.”

Available on the Apple App store and the Google Play store, this app is yet another step by Tata Capital to enhance user experience for channel financing and term loan borrowers. With a completely digital interface, borrowers can now service their loans simply by logging into the app from their smart phone.

