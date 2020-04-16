Tata Capital launches Moneyfy, an exclusive app for Investments

Read Article

Tata Capital, the financial services arm of the Tata Group unveiled an exclusive digital wealth management offering – Moneyfy by Tata Capital. This smart and simple Do- it- Yourself App provides an array of wealth management services such carrying out investments, assist to financial goals, buying insurance and loans.

Targetted at digitally – savvy customers, the Moneyfy application makes managing money and planning for goals seamless and convenient. Based on each customer’s defined parameters and goals, the App’s advanced algorithm curates financial plans which suit his/her investment style. Customers can also set up their own goals such as buying a new home, saving for a new car or planning a holiday overseas and the app enables them to choose relevant investment options.

Moneyfy provides easy access to the most frequently needed financial products including:

Mutual funds: customers can invest in a comprehensive suite of well researched schemes to suit the diverse financial objectives of each individual.

Insurance Plans: the app offers an array of protection plans to cover all types risk ranging from motor car insurance to health insurance to life insurance and more.

Tata Capital Loan Offerings: a loan for every need is available including personal loans, two-wheeler loans, home loans and more.

Equipped with intelligent features, Moneyfy enables customers to on-board in minutes. Further, the app customizes financial plans and customers can also create their own portfolio based on their needs. The App’s unique ‘My watchlist’ feature allows customers to track their portfolio on a real time basis. To encourage first-time mutual fund customers, investments can start with an amount which is as low as Rs 100. For customers who are more regular investors, starting a new SIP or selecting a health insurance is simple, fast and hassle free.

Speaking on the launch of Moneyfy, Abonty Banerjee, Chief of Digital and Marketing, Tata Capital said, “We are excited to launch Monefy, which is a comprehensive digital wealth management platform. Moneyfy is all about making the process of managing money uncomplicated, frictionless, secure and truly enjoyable. While choosing a platform for managing finances, customers look for ease, trust and transparency. We are confident that a product from one of the most trusted brands in the country that delivers a hassle-free way to manage finances along with best in class features will appeal greatly to the target audience.”

