ICICI direct launches WhatsApp chatbot

Read Article

ICICI direct, a retail-led equity franchise, stepped-up its digital delivery of services by launching WhatsApp chatbot. Customers can now access a host of services through this new delivery platform without either calling up the call centre or their Relationship Managers or logging into icicidirect.com.

Customers can initiate the conversation by simply saying “Hi” or “Main menu” to WhatsApp no 98 333 30151. This will then lead them into further options, which they can choose from. In the first phase, the below services have been made available, which going forward will be expanded as the platform evolves.

– Live Stock prices

– Display their Holdings

– Place Transactions

– Information about Products and Services

– New Offerings

Talking on the initiative, Yagnesh Parikh, Chief Technology & Digital Officer, ICICI Securities, said, “Over 95% of transaction on our platform is done by customers themselves with no external intervention. WhatsApp being a ubiquitous communication too, has very high user engagement cutting across demography, geography, gender, and socio economic backgrounds. We are confident that this service will find a lot of value for our customers.”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]