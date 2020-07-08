Tata Capital launches Voicebot TIA on Google Assistant

Read Article

Tata Capital’s AI powered Voicebot, TIA is now available on Google Assistant, the popular voice service by Google. Available across Android and iOS based mobile phones and smart home devices, TIA on Google Assistant will now offer a host of service features through a simple voice command.

As voice servicing platforms continue to gain momentum, Tata Capital recently launched the Voicebot TIA on Amazon’s Alexa. With TIA now also available on Google Assistant, Tata Capital can service its customers on two of the most widely used voice – enabled devices in India.

Customers can choose from an array of services by simply downloading the Google Assistant App and following a one-time authentication process. Queries related to the product features will be answered instantly or customers can ask for their loan statements, welcome letters, amortization schedules or even the final IT certifications. The requested documents are then instantly emailed to the customer.

Speaking on TIA on Google Assistant service offering, Abonty Banerjee, Chief Marketing and Digital Officer, Tata Capital says, “Our latest self – servicing offering TIA on Google Assistant is aimed to serve the digitally savvy customer who is comfortable using AI based voice – enabled devices. This medium of servicing also gives us the opportunity to personalize our engagement with our customers and widen our scope of offerings based on their expectations. Our endeavour is to service our customers across channels and platforms based on their convenience and preference.

“Tata Capital’s customers can currently be serviced by logging on to the Tata Capital website, Mobile Apps, TIA (the chat and voice bot) on Alexa and now on Google Assistant as well. Tata Capital is steadily building a comprehensive suite of service delivery channels to cater to the service needs of its customers.

