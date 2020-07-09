Google Cloud Partners with Netmagic to Launch a Center of Excellence (CoE)

Read Article

Netmagic Solutions (An NTT Company) a leading managed hosting and multi-cloud hybrid IT solution provider in India, today announced its partnership with Google Cloud to create a Centre of excellence (CoE) that will enable their customers to accelerate their hybrid cloud journey by modernizing their mission-critical IT infrastructure and applications that leverage the advanced capabilities of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) and Analytics at scale.

The CoE will serve as a multi-disciplinary customer showcase hub to develop and deliver solutions, leveraging Google Cloud’s modern application platform, Anthos, for consistent development and operations experience across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

“We are extremely pleased to partner with Google Cloud to enable our customers to enhance their digital experiences capitalizing on the capabilities, value and benefits of an open, collaborative and secure cloud platform,” said Sharad Sanghi, MD and CEO of Netmagic (An NTT Company). “This partnership reinforces our commitment to our customers with an integrated approach to hosted infrastructure, connectivity, security and managed support – helping them derive greater value while delivering business outcomes.”

Karan Bajwa, Managing Director of Google Cloud India said, “We’re excited to partner with Netmagic and help businesses make a smooth transition to the cloud. The CoE will help businesses leverage Google Cloud’s leading infrastructure, platform capabilities and industry solutions to build for the future; and Netmagic, as a managed hosting and hybrid cloud IT solution provider, is uniquely positioned to help customers along this path.”

Through the strategic partnership with Google Cloud, Netmagic will be able to help organizations in their cloud journey, from strategy and design, to implementation and management of their hybrid architecture, which includes capacity and billing management, comprehensive support across cloud adoption through logical data center extension and getting a unified view of their entire hybrid cloud ecosystem.

By leveraging Google Cloud Partner Interconnect program, Netmagic customers can also securely and privately connect to Google Cloud’s global network. This will enable them to run a wide variety of mission critical workloads, including bare metal solutions to GCP-native managed offerings and help reduce their operational overhead and drive innovation and agility. This logical extension will also provide low latency support for other workloads such as on-premise to GCP migration, disaster recovery, and burst capacity for existing Netmagic customers.

