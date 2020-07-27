Wibmo launches video-based customer identification process for banks

Read Article

Wibmo Inc, a provider of payer authentication services and card payment security solutions, has announced the launch of Wibmo Video-KYC solution to enable banks to digitally onboard their customers. This solution aims to help banks and financial service providers bring on new customers, and open up more ways for reaching their customers online.

Wibmo Video-KYC serves as a one-on-one digital interaction platform between banks and their customers.

“Wibmo’s Video-KYC platform has been designed keeping in mind the emerging need of financial service providers and their customers world-wide to establish a trust relationship in a digital world. Built to ensure secure methods of identity verification, it is another important addition to ACCOSA-IVS, the company’s comprehensive enterprise-class suite of digital identity verification services launched last year,” ” said Govind Setlur, CEO of Wibmo.

He added, “Built with end-to-end data encryption, and AI-based user verification technologies, it complies with RBI guidelines in India and the requirements of banks in all countries that we serve today. Our customers today trust us with their payment security and digital payments, and this builds on that trust and extends it.”

