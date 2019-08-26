HPE-Aruba inks MoU with Banaras Hindu University

Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, has announced a collaboration with the Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi to establish HPE-Aruba Centre of Research in Information Systems. This center will commence research in varied areas of Network Science, Data Analytics and Cyber Security.

An MoU was signed at the BHU campus by Santanu Ghose, Director, Aruba and Dr Neeraj Tripathi, Registrar, BHU in the presence of Prof Rakesh Bhatnagar and senior officials from BHU and HPE-Aruba.

As part of MoU, HPE-Aruba will help BHU in establishing the Research Centre by providing necessary hardware, software, know-how and annual research grants to support research activities. The MoU will allow close academic interaction between students & researchers from BHU and data scientists & engineers from HPE-Aruba.

BHU has significant strength in the area of Computer and Information Sciences. It has a modern state of the art IT infrastructure and a leading Computer Science department. The academic courses offered in the university cover a wide spectrum of Computer Sciences courses. This joint Aruba engagement with BHU will focus on leveraging research strengths of both the organizations.

Commenting on this initiative, Santanu Ghose, Director, Aruba, said, “HPE Aruba is committed to growth of value added research and innovation in India. This partnership with BHU for research in the field of data networks will strongly promote differentiated skills and innovation. This joint initiative will also help to broaden the horizon of the students and research community”

The proposed HPE-Aruba Centre of Research in Information Systems will come up at Central Discovery Centre of BHU and is expected to be functional by October this year. The Centre will provide research facilities to students, researchers and faculty members of the BHU to carry out research work in emerging technologies. HPE-Aruba will provide access to latest Networking and Network Security technologies, and regular training and collaboration sessions with Aruba R&D engineers.

