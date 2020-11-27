Introducing vernacular education for e-learning platforms

Read Article

By Gagan Arora

English has not yet become the native language of the majority of internet users in India, which is why it calls for a prominent need to make educational content available in the vernacular dialects.

English is the primary language of teaching for mostly each and every e-learning platform, therefore, many Tier II and III city students are left out of this learning revolution. As language and learning are interlinked, each of us around the world deserves access to correct knowledge in the language of our choosing. It is necessary to note here that the language standard used in education should align with the student standard. Recent figures proposed by KPMG studies depict the inclination of people towards regional content videos. It is pretty clear that a whopping 50 to 60 per cent of an average consumer’s time is spent on Hindi videos. Besides this 35 to 43 per cent of viewers are interested in regional content. This boils down to the undeniable fact, English videos are less preferred by the general public and the percentage is honestly very low to just 5 to 7 per cent.

So yes, it’s time to change for the edtech sector

Most Indians can speak and understand English, but the conceptual clarity that is provided in regional languages is exceptional when it comes to learning. In order to provide quality technology training to students and IT professionals who choose native languages as a learning medium, edtech platforms that cater to this population must therefore develop complementary learning content in regional languages such as Hindi, Marathi, Tamil and Telegu, etc.

In a competitive, global market, the multilingual approach to technical training will progressively resolve the language barrier in learning and help learners prepare for their career development. It is impossible to ignore the level of impact regional content can have in tier II and tier III markets in India. The people living in these markets have disposable income and are the biggest receptors of brand correspondence being embraced in their local language.

Over time, major players on the market are also likely to respond to the need for Edtech products based on vernacular products. In India, this will help change the face of learning, as even village students will have access via mobile phones to one-to-one classes and learning materials.

It’s now when the accessibility is so easy and powerful with technology. And the edtech sector will have take all the measures to transform their ways of imparting knowledge one step forward with vernacular touch to bring creativity and facilitate an easy grasp of the subject.

Here are the reasons why edtech platforms must incorporate vernacular content :

● Personalisation for conceptual understanding

Everyone today deserves access to reliable knowledge in their language of preference, as language and learning are intertwined. It is vital to consider that the standard of the language should coordinate the standard of the learners.

Almost everyone today can communicate and understand English but when we talk about learning, the conceptual clarity that is addressed in vernacular languages is extraordinary.

Edtech platforms who are purveying to this commonality must, therefore, design corresponding learning content in vernacular dialects like Hindi, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telegu, etc. to deliver quality training to certain learners who prefer regional languages as a learning means.

Multilingual access to learning and education will progressively eliminate the language block in learning and support learners to shape their career trajectory towards a rich, global industry.

● Leveraging internet accessibility

Over the course of time, the internet and technology are augmenting their lineage across the country, now, even in the Tier II and Tier III cities. This prevalence and popularity is making quality education accessible to all.

People have completely switched to online and have become tech-savvy learners matching the tech dominant world. They are turning towards online platforms that offer an all-inclusive array of comprehensive tutorials on trending subjects and hot technologies like Python, website development and artificial intelligence. Which otherwise are not accessible in local languages.

● Transcreation is the new emerging trend

Gone are the days when translation was accepted. Now, transcreation is the innovative leading edge for Edtech platforms. Learners like to engage with content that suits them individually. Everybody is looking for personalized courses and transcreation is the ultimate solution to it.

Every community has distinct pain points, wants, and desires. What works for one must be a total flop for another. It is time for brands to rethink and redefine their processes and methods in accordance with the changing academic means. It’s time to think about the delivery to readjust the dimensions of language to match the demands of diversified learners.

Correlating the essence of 2Vs – voice and vernacular

In the recent forecast by Gartner, it was found that 30 per cent of web browsing sessions will take place without a screen with voice-first interactions possibly invading much of the legwork. With the potential to embrace the semi-literate regions of society into the horizons of the content revolution, voice based content is beyond doubt the next industry-standard respecting internet inclusion, driving unwaveringly on the vernacular drift.

Brands, therefore, will have to uncover innovative ways to become prominent by adopting two-way communication with vernacular touch to increase engagement and attention.

It is right to say that vernacular language is here to stay and will go a long way forward. The vernacular touch will help learners to better perceive and upskill themselves with the in-demand skills. This will not only help in shaping the dynamics of knowledge but also help in uplifting the Real Bharat with accessible education.

The time is now ripe for the Edtech platforms to grow and flourish through the multiplier effects of vernacular content to be a game-changer in the industry.

