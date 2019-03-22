ISBR: Tech enabled holistic management education

ISBR is a leading business school with campuses in Bangalore and Chennai. Focused on imparting holistic educational experience to its students, the institution has state-of-the-art technology and modern pedagogy to ensure that they get the best education possible. “With advancements in technology, computer competency is a must to succeed in any sector. To keep abreast of this development, computer labs are equipped with the latest facilities including high-speed internet and multimedia. Our workstations have the latest software and hardware with broadband connectivity for 24-hour internet access,” says Manish Kothari, Founder & Managing Director, ISBR Group of Institutions.

The infrastructure at ISBR (seminar halls, boardrooms, discussion rooms and classrooms) is well equipped to provide live video streaming of lectures. Regular live webinars are conducted so that students can access remotely. Kothari informs that ISBR’s smart, digital classrooms bring learning into the 21st century, “Our classrooms are equipped with the latest teaching aids and audio-visual equipment to make learning at ISBR a truly interactive experience. We have also implemented an ERP platform that can be accessed by students and faculty to assign and share assignments as well as keep a track on attendance. It’s not just our classrooms that are learning-ready. We have ensured that the entire campus, as well as our student hostel, is Wi-Fi enabled to provide a seamless education experience.”

ISBR boasts of an extensive knowledge centre that includes a well-stocked digital library with over 10,000 titles on management and over 50 leading management journals such as Harvard Business Review, Sloan Management Review, etc.

The ERP system ensures transparency in administration – from paying fees to tracking progress, students are well informed about their education journey at ISBR. “We also conduct live webinars, inviting corporate leaders to interact with our students to discuss and impart the knowledge of current industry trends. Through our easily accessible dashboards, students can view case studies and presentations on several topics,” mentions Kothari.

ISBR believes in providing a holistic educational experience to students. One of the many innovative technology implementations is the introduction of a comprehensive ERP system that supervises and maintains the database of the entire institution.

“Through this system, we address all concerns, right from the management of finance, admission, attendance, to announcing examination results. Students can log into their accounts and get informed about the various events being held at the institute as well as get access to important communication from the faculty. Through the placement portal on the ERP system, students get notified when a company expresses interest to hire them,” states Kothari, adding that the system is not only limited to students, but also extends to the faculty of the institute.

ISBR faculty use the ERP system to access the campus, from any location, on their mobile devices. This ensures that there is no lag or disconnect in communication between the faculty and students. “The ERP system ensures smooth interaction between departments such as academics, placements, alumni, accounts, examination module, attendance, student portal, SMS and mail configurations, hostels, research, PhD modules, peer evaluations, careers, and report generation,” affirms Kothari.

Kothari highlights a project that has given the students adequate tools to succeed not just in academia, but also to prepare them for the corporate world. ISBR has implemented live streaming of lectures. This enables students to have access to a particular lecture video at any given point. “Students can now view videos of a particular subject by a particular faculty at their convenience. Faculty can also use this platform effectively by sharing lecture notes, assignments, and PPTs with the students. It also allows for interactive online discussion forums where students can pose queries to the faculty and management,” explains Kothari.

With smartphones and the internet becoming more and more advanced, ISBR is leveraging this technology to further improve on student-faculty interactions. Kothari believes that a two-way communication enabler between the student and the institute paves the way for more interactions and transparency. “We offer an array of app-based learning and value added certification program that further enhances the learning process. The app enables effective and customised student communication. Students can also avail access to critical support resources in the palm of their hand. They can also view the various online courses that are available and apply to them,” he remarks, adding that the app also fosters and encourages peer communication and engagements as well as facilitate alumni connect.

Reminding that educators today are increasingly realising the value of technology, he says, “By using smart classes, education is spreading to regions that had no access to basic learning. For instance, Google Classroom is a very popular tool that some schools in the country are using to enhance the education process. 3D printing and virtual reality technologies also are shaping the industry, thereby having a domino effect on what is taught in institutes. The internet has changed and shaped the way education is imparted and its prevalence has truly made the world a global village.”

Kothari foresees technologies like cloud computing, mobile learning, virtual laboratories, artificial intelligence and blockchain, making a significant difference in how institutions are imparting education.

