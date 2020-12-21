Tata Sky to provide free unrestricted access to educational content on TV through the Tata Sky Classroom service

Read Article

Covid-19 has brought about a significant disruption when it comes to classroom learning and education, thereby necessitating the need for virtual learning to be a part of the new normal. In order to adequately equip students across India, Tata Sky, India’s leading content distribution and Pay-TV platform, is now providing free unrestricted access to educational content on TV through the Tata Sky Classroom service. This service is powered by Tata ClassEdge, a pioneer in digital education, will help students across India gain access to learning through just the click of a button on their TV remote.

Commenting on the announcement, Pallavi Puri, Chief Commercial and Content officer, Tata Sky, said, “Online education in India is currently beset by several challenges, prime amongst them being the lack of adequate infrastructure. With Tata Sky’s vast reach, millions of children will get access to quality education for free via their television sets. The service is mapped with children’s CBSE school syllabus and offers concept learning videos, delivered in an interesting story led format.”

Characterized and enabled by an engaging, interactive learning process, the service is targeted towards improving the digital learning scenario in Tier 2, 3 & 4 cities. Tata Sky Classroom enables immense flexibility to students in far off and remote areas to access quality education via the TV without any hassle thereby saving money, time and energy.

Focusing on concept learning, Tata Sky Classroom enables students to strengthen their core understanding of the fundaments of Science & Maths via fun & engaging animated concept learning videos. The service available in both Hindi and English offers curriculum-based content for students from class 5th to 8th in Maths and Science. Apart from video lessons, students can also avail of fun curriculum-based games, full length practice tests and sample papers with answers to help reinforce their learning from the videos.

