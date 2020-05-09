‘Technology Has The Solution To Every Problem Statement’

Read Article

Online education has been the need of the hour. However, a lot of controversies have surrounding this medium of teaching owing to privacy reaches. Vipul Sobti, Business Head, Unthinkable Solutions LLP answers a lot of our doubts.

With so many controversies surrounding Zoom, how would you say that virtual classroom teaching is safe?

When applications are designed specifically for education delivery, special measures are taken to ensure security. Methods like single-click entry to virtual class, blocking concurrent sessions, enhanced host controls, timestamps on entry & exit, auto session recordings, etc make virtual classrooms platforms safer and practical for classrooms. The way forward, virtual classroom are a necessity and hence classroom.live has been developed with stringent security standards.

What kind of safety measures is your organisation taking to ensure safety?

Classroom.Live has been designed purely keeping in mind the needs of a classroom. It has an OTP based login, single access to all classes and robust security architecture that make it a secure platform.

How are you catering to the Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, if you have your consumer base there?

It’s intuitive design is easy to adapt, convenient to use and its features make it powerful for educators & learners from anywhere. Initial pilot results have been encouraging and we are successfully operating in institutions across geographies. Simply put, the divide today is not of geographical boundaries, rather, its digital literacy. And classroom.live is simple tool to bridge this gap across.

Can we deem virtual learning to be the future? Why?

Virtual classes are no more future, it’s present. I consider it to be day 1 of the new normal. People may take some time absorbing the fact and adoption shall follow. Our habits, consumption patterns including teaching-learning shall also change. Virtual learning is boon for this new world and shall complement education spaces. classroom.live has been developed with a vision to provide educators, learners & administrators with a simple, secure and powerful virtual campus. Designed to enrich the in-class experience, pre-post class support and administrative insights.

How can technology help in curbing security threats?

Technology has solution to every problem statement. At times, the issue is with usage patterns and inadequate information at user end. With growth awareness the users will know best way to practice technology and be secured. As company, we are also using the highest global standards to develop any technology.

