Unacademy acquires online learning platform Kreatryx

Leading online learning platform Unacademy has announced it has acquired Kreatryx, a popular online preparation platform for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) and Engineering Services Examination (ESE), in a cash and stock deal.

The acquisition, for which the company did not disclose the amount, is aimed at strengthening value proposition for GATE and ESE exams.

“With its strong presence in the GATE and ESE segment, Kreatryx will play a pivotal role in further building our dominance in the segment and bring us closer to achieving our vision,” said Gaurav Munjal, Co-Founder and CEO, Unacademy.

Founded by Ankit Goyal in 2014, Kreatryx provides online classes for GATE, SSC, ESE, CIL and VIZAG STEEL.

After the acquisition, Kreatryx will continue to operate as an individual brand and will be run by its founder Goyal, under the Unacademy Brands Team headed by Dinesh Godara.

“We believe that joining our forces will help us create a huge impact in the market, especially when it comes to critical exams like GATE and ESE,” said Ankit Goyal, Founder, Kreatryx.

Unacademy in 2018 acquired Wifistudy, India’s no. 1 online learning platform on YouTube and the biggest learning platform on YouTube in the APAC region with over 10 million subscribers.

Gounded by Gaurav Munjal, Roman Saini and Hemesh Singh in 2015, Unacademy currently has a network of over 10,000 educators, over 13 million learners and more than 30 exam categories.

