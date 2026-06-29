Building an AI-native pharmaceutical enterprise: Lupin’s blueprint for intelligent transformation

AI-native pharmaceutical organizations will not be defined by the number of AI models they deploy, but by their ability to create connected ecosystems where science, data, and technology converge. Rakesh Bhardwaj, Global Chief Information Officer at Lupin, explains how the company is building a future-ready digital foundation spanning data modernisation, AI-led decision-making, smart manufacturing, and a new era of technology leadership.

For decades, technology transformation in the pharmaceutical industry was largely associated with improving efficiency, automating workflows, and digitising processes. While these efforts laid a strong digital foundation, the next phase of transformation demands something far more ambitious—building intelligent enterprises where data, AI, and technology become central to every business decision.

At Lupin, this transformation is being guided by a clear vision: creating an intelligent and connected ecosystem where science, data, and technology come together to improve business outcomes and ultimately enhance patient lives.

According to Rakesh Bhardwaj, the industry is moving from an era of digital transformation to what he calls “intelligent transformation.”

“Technology has always been an efficiency enabler, and it will continue to be. However, the next wave of transformation is about becoming outcome-driven. AI is a decision advantage—it enables organisations to make better decisions at the point of action across the entire value chain,” says Bhardwaj.

For Lupin, this means embedding intelligence across the pharmaceutical journey—from research and development and manufacturing to quality, supply chain, and commercial operations. However, the foundation of any AI-native organisation lies in its data architecture.

Recognising data as one of its most strategic enterprise assets, Lupin embarked on a data modernisation journey nearly 12–15 months ago. The company is building a modern data fabric and a cloud-based lakehouse architecture on Databricks and Microsoft Azure to bring together enterprise and operational technology (OT) data into a unified ecosystem.

This approach is designed to move analytics closer to business users, eliminating traditional barriers between analytics teams and end users. Whether it is a scientist in the laboratory, a manufacturing supervisor on the shop floor, or a sales representative in the field, the objective is to deliver real-time intelligence where decisions are made.

Bhardwaj believes the evolution of enterprise technology follows a clear progression—from systems of record to systems of intelligence, then systems of differentiation, and eventually systems of experience. AI-native organisations are differentiated by their ability to continuously learn, adapt, and proactively improve their operations rather than simply automate existing processes.

While AI has become a strategic priority for enterprises globally, scaling it beyond pilots remains a significant challenge. Lupin began its generative AI journey around two years ago with carefully selected use cases across multiple functions. The company’s philosophy was clear: focus on proof of value rather than proof of concept.

The learnings from these initiatives have reinforced several critical principles. Successful AI transformation requires strong sponsorship from the highest levels of leadership, cross-functional collaboration, trusted and governed data, and a relentless focus on measurable business outcomes. Bhardwaj also emphasises that the true return on AI starts with adoption—when employees trust AI-driven insights, efficiency improves, experiences become better, and outcomes become faster and more measurable.

The company’s technology strategy is guided by three simple principles: run, grow, and innovate. While maintaining reliable operations remains essential, technology teams are increasingly expected to create new capabilities, build AI-powered products, and become active partners in business transformation.

“Traditional IT organisations were focused on delivering projects. Today, we are building digital products that continuously evolve and create value for the organisation,” Bhardwaj explains.

Smart manufacturing is another critical pillar of Lupin’s intelligent transformation journey. The company has already deployed advanced analytics, AI and machine learning models, industrial IoT, manufacturing execution systems (MES), electronic batch records, predictive analytics, and digital quality initiatives to optimise manufacturing performance.

One of Lupin’s key initiatives involves developing AI-driven insights hubs for manufacturing operations, enabling better visibility into process performance, yield optimisation, and proactive identification of potential risks.

Looking ahead, Bhardwaj sees the future of pharmaceutical manufacturing moving towards continuous manufacturing at scale, quality embedded directly into production lines, and higher levels of autonomy. In this environment, connected factories will rely on AI-driven intelligence, while human experts will increasingly focus on exception management, strategic oversight, and continuous improvement.

However, adopting AI at scale in a highly regulated industry such as pharmaceuticals requires balancing innovation with governance, compliance, and data integrity. Bhardwaj believes that agility does not come from moving fast without structure; rather, it comes through disciplined execution, strong data foundations, and robust cross-functional governance models.

This transformation is also redefining the role of the CIO. The technology leader of the future is no longer responsible only for managing infrastructure and ensuring uptime. The role now extends to influencing business strategy, driving innovation, and creating enterprise-wide value.

“It is no longer just about having a seat at the table. The opportunity now is to help set the table alongside business leaders and shape the future of the organisation,” Bhardwaj says.

As pharmaceutical companies navigate the AI era, Bhardwaj believes the biggest differentiator will not be AI technology alone but how effectively organisations build AI-powered products, create trusted data ecosystems, and align technology investments with meaningful outcomes.

Successful AI programs, he says, do not begin with technology. They begin with a clear end state in mind. The journey starts with adoption, progresses to efficiency, creates better experiences, and ultimately delivers measurable business value.

For Lupin, the journey toward becoming an AI-native pharmaceutical enterprise is not a single technology initiative—it is a long-term transformation where intelligent systems, connected operations, and human expertise work together to accelerate innovation and deliver better healthcare outcomes.