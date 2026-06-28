Securing Agentic AI: Identity as the Emerging Foundation for Defense

Agentic AI is transforming how organisations operate by enabling autonomous systems to make decisions, execute tasks, and interact across enterprise environments. While these capabilities unlock significant business value, they also introduce new identity, governance, and security challenges that traditional cybersecurity frameworks were never designed to address.

This whitepaper explores why identity is becoming the cornerstone of securing AI agents and provides practical guidance for building resilient governance and control frameworks that enable safe, scalable AI adoption.

What You’ll Learn



How agentic AI differs from generative AI and why it requires a new security approach

The six emerging types of AI agents and the risks associated with increasing autonomy

The biggest security challenges introduced by autonomous AI, including identity spoofing, privilege escalation, and cross-agent attacks

Why identity is becoming the primary control plane for governing AI agents

Best practices for implementing dynamic access controls, agent registries, continuous monitoring, and AI governance

Practical recommendations for securely adopting agentic AI while balancing innovation, compliance, and operational resilience

Download the whitepaper to learn how your organisation can establish the identity, governance, and security foundations needed to confidently scale agentic AI while minimising emerging cyber risks.