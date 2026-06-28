Key Considerations for Securing Different Machine Identities

Machine identities now far outnumber human identities, powering everything from cloud-native applications and DevOps pipelines to automation tools, legacy systems, and mainframes. As these identities continue to grow, so do the risks associated with unmanaged secrets, hard-coded credentials, and fragmented security practices.

This comprehensive guide explores how organisations can build a centralised, scalable approach to securing machine identities while enabling developers and security teams to work more efficiently.

What You’ll Learn



The seven critical types of machine identities every organisation must secure

The biggest challenges driving machine identity and secrets management today

Best practices to eliminate secrets sprawl and hard-coded credentials

How to secure cloud-native applications, CI/CD pipelines, automation tools, RPA, legacy applications, and mainframes

The benefits of centralised secrets management for improved visibility, compliance, and operational efficiency

A practical, phased roadmap to build and scale an enterprise-wide machine identity security program

Download the guide to discover proven strategies for reducing risk, strengthening security, and simplifying secrets management across your hybrid and multi-cloud environments.