Key Considerations for Securing Different Machine Identities
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Downloads Resources Security
Published on : Jun 28, 2026
Machine identities now far outnumber human identities, powering everything from cloud-native applications and DevOps pipelines to automation tools, legacy systems, and mainframes. As these identities continue to grow, so do the risks associated with unmanaged secrets, hard-coded credentials, and fragmented security practices.
This comprehensive guide explores how organisations can build a centralised, scalable approach to securing machine identities while enabling developers and security teams to work more efficiently.
What You’ll Learn
- The seven critical types of machine identities every organisation must secure
- The biggest challenges driving machine identity and secrets management today
- Best practices to eliminate secrets sprawl and hard-coded credentials
- How to secure cloud-native applications, CI/CD pipelines, automation tools, RPA, legacy applications, and mainframes
- The benefits of centralised secrets management for improved visibility, compliance, and operational efficiency
- A practical, phased roadmap to build and scale an enterprise-wide machine identity security program
Download the guide to discover proven strategies for reducing risk, strengthening security, and simplifying secrets management across your hybrid and multi-cloud environments.
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