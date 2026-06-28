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Key Considerations for Securing Different Machine Identities

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Published on : Jun 28, 2026

Machine identities now far outnumber human identities, powering everything from cloud-native applications and DevOps pipelines to automation tools, legacy systems, and mainframes. As these identities continue to grow, so do the risks associated with unmanaged secrets, hard-coded credentials, and fragmented security practices.

This comprehensive guide explores how organisations can build a centralised, scalable approach to securing machine identities while enabling developers and security teams to work more efficiently.

What You’ll Learn

  • The seven critical types of machine identities every organisation must secure
  • The biggest challenges driving machine identity and secrets management today
  • Best practices to eliminate secrets sprawl and hard-coded credentials
  • How to secure cloud-native applications, CI/CD pipelines, automation tools, RPA, legacy applications, and mainframes
  • The benefits of centralised secrets management for improved visibility, compliance, and operational efficiency
  • A practical, phased roadmap to build and scale an enterprise-wide machine identity security program

Download the guide to discover proven strategies for reducing risk, strengthening security, and simplifying secrets management across your hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

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