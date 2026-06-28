Secure Every Identity with the Right Privilege Controls

As identity becomes the primary attack surface, traditional identity and access management approaches are no longer enough. Fragmented security tools, standing privileges, and disconnected governance create gaps that attackers use to gain access, move laterally, and compromise critical systems.

This eBook explores how organisations can modernise identity security with a unified approach that protects every human, machine, and AI identity while reducing risk and simplifying compliance.

What You’ll Learn



Why identity has become the most targeted attack vector for modern cyber threats

How to eliminate the uncontrolled privilege gap with a unified identity security strategy

The difference between Just-in-Time (JIT) access and Zero Standing Privileges (ZSP)

Best practices to secure employees, developers, contractors, machine identities, and AI agents

How continuous discovery, adaptive access controls, and automated governance strengthen security

Ways to simplify compliance while reducing operational complexity through centralised identity management

Download the eBook to discover how a modern identity security platform can help your organisation minimise privilege-related risks, strengthen Zero Trust initiatives, and secure every identity across hybrid, cloud, and on-premises environments.