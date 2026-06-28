Secure Secrets and Workloads
Sponsored By:
Downloads Resources Security
Published on : Jun 28, 2026
Machine identities now outnumber human identities by more than 100 to 1, creating an explosion of secrets, API keys, tokens, and certificates across cloud platforms, DevOps pipelines, and applications. Without centralised governance, secrets sprawl, inconsistent policies, and unmanaged credentials leave organisations exposed to security risks and compliance challenges.
This solution brief explores how a unified approach to secrets and workload identity management can help organisations strengthen security, simplify operations, and reduce risk across hybrid, multi cloud, and on-premises environments.
What You’ll Learn
- Why machine identities and secrets have become a growing security challenge
- How to eliminate secrets sprawl with centralised discovery and governance
- Best practices for securing workloads across hybrid, multi cloud, and on-premises environments
- How automated secret rotation and lifecycle management improve security and compliance
- Ways to enforce least-privileged, ephemeral access to reduce the attack surface
- How unified visibility helps simplify audits and accelerate incident response
Download the solution brief to learn how centralised secrets and workload identity management can help your organisation secure machine identities, improve compliance, and enable secure application development at scale.
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