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3 Critical Use Cases for Enterprise Secrets Management

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Published on : Jun 28, 2026

As organisations embrace hybrid cloud, DevOps, and AI-driven workloads, machine identities now far outnumber human users—bringing new security challenges. Hard-coded credentials, vault sprawl, inconsistent secret rotation, and limited visibility leave enterprises vulnerable to cyber threats.

Download this white paper to discover how a modern enterprise secrets management strategy can help you protect sensitive credentials, streamline operations, and strengthen security across your entire infrastructure.

What You’ll Learn

  • How to standardise secrets management across hybrid and multi cloud environments
  • Best practices to eliminate hard-coded credentials and reduce secrets sprawl
  • Ways to centralise governance and visibility across cloud-native secrets vaults
  • Strategies to secure legacy, on-premises, and commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) applications
  • Practical approaches to automate secret rotation, enforce least privilege, and improve compliance
  • How a unified secrets management platform enables secure innovation without slowing development

Download the whitepaper today and learn how to build a scalable, centralised approach to protecting machine identities and enterprise secrets across every environment.

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