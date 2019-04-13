HIMSS India 2019 Annual Conference & Exhibition to be held on April 27 in Hyderabad

HIMSS India 2019 Annual Conference and Exhibition will be held on April 27, 2019 at Taj Deccan, Hyderabad. The event will bring together key stakeholders from government, statutory bodies, healthcare providers, payers, pharma, life sciences, medical device, healthcare IT for collaborative discussions on healthcare IT issues, best practices and the latest in tools and technologies that will drive and enhance the new age healthcare delivery and outcomes.

Dr Manish Kohli, Chair, Global Board of Directors, HIMSS would be the Chief Guest.

The knowledge intensive conference will witness speakers from the IT industry, hospital CEOs, COOs, CIOs and government body representatives deliberate on an array of topics:

Bridging the Healthcare Digital Divide

Smart Hospitals and Innovative Trends in Digital Healthcare Delivery

Clinical and Population Data Analytics – Transformational insights for improved care

Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare

Cybersecurity and Data Privacy: Challenges and Solutions

Evidence Based Medicine through Clinical Decision Support Systems

Health Information Exchange – Master Patient Index, Clinical Data Repository, Registries, EHR

CIO Round table and Masterclass on Innovation and Disruption in Healthcare

The conference and exhibition is the annual flagship event of Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS), a global, cause-based, not-for-proﬁt organisation focused on better health through IT. HIMSS lead efforts to optimise health engagements and healthcare outcomes using IT.

The event is known for exceptional education, world class speakers, cutting-edge healthcare IT products and powerful networking. Attending HIMSS India Annual Conference provides an unparalleled opportunity for to learn and experience the latest developments and trends emerging in

Healthcare IT.

The event will showcase how IT is transforming the full spectrum of the continuum of care. This conference will deliver insights for healthcare stakeholders to better understand the future market drivers, emerging business trends and technology opportunities impacting the healthcare IT market in India.

Furthermore, the conference provides understanding of the emerging healthcare IT landscape and how it would impact medical practice and healthcare delivery. It will provides insights in emerging technologies like AI, Population Health, Precision Medicine, Big data and Analytics in India.

Register at: http://himssindiaconference.org/#section-register

Visit the conference website for more details: http://himssindiaconference.org

