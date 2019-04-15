Ultimate magazine theme for WordPress.

Virtual Reality Centre to boost indigenous warship design capabilities

This centre would provide major boost to the Indigenous warship design capabilities of Indian Navy, providing impetus to self-reliance and greater fillip to warship construction under Make in India initiative of the government

(Fiile Photo/Indian Navy)
Admiral Sunil Lanba, PVSM, AVSM, ADC the Chief of the Naval Staff, has inaugurated the maiden state-of-the-art Virtual Reality Centre (VRC) at the Directorate of Naval Design (Surface Ship Group). This centre would provide major boost to the Indigenous warship design capabilities of Indian Navy, providing impetus to self-reliance and greater fillip to warship construction under Make in India initiative of the government.

During his address at inauguration ceremony, Admiral Lanba complimented the Directorate for their efforts, foresight and initiatives to conceptualise design and execute the project. This project will facilitate collaborative design reviews for continuous interaction between the designers and the end users to improve design and ergonomics onboard warships.

Directorate of Naval Design (Surface Ship Group) had a humble beginning in 1960s and since then has made major contributions towards indigenous warship design capabilities of the Indian Navy improving self-reliance for warship design and construction. The multi-disciplinary team has successfully developed 19 warship designs on which more than 90 platforms have been constructed to date.


