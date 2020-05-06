Adobe and ServiceNow Announce Global Availability of Integration

Read Article

Adobe and ServiceNow announced the availability of its partnership integration, delivering a solution connecting data from Adobe Experience Platform and ServiceNow’s Customer Service Management product to enable connected customer experiences, at ServiceNow’s annual conference, Knowledge 2020 Digital Experience.

In today’s experience economy, where digital-only is our reality, marketing and customer service organizations must be aligned around a data-driven, customer-first approach. Connecting Adobe Experience Platform, a purpose-built Customer Experience Management (CXM) platform, and ServiceNow’s Customer Service Management product, empowers brands with a more complete view of the customer.

The integration leads to seamless workflows between Adobe Experience Platform and ServiceNow, enhancing Adobe’s Real-time Customer Profiles with rich customer data and improving personalization of customer experiences across all touchpoints. Additionally, through a ServiceNow and Adobe Experience Manager integration, brands can now deliver enhanced customer service capabilities.

“Today’s customer service teams are faced with unprecedented levels of customer inquiries, which has created urgency for omnichannel, end-to-end customer service solutions that provide a complete view of every customer,” said Farrell Hope, Senior Vice President of Customer Workflows at ServiceNow. “Together with Adobe, ServiceNow is enabling organizations to have greater access to important customer information and build deeper loyalty with their customers.”

“As the leader in intelligent transformation, Lenovo understands that it needs to be a cross-organizational effort,” said Paul Walsh, global chief digital officer, Lenovo. “Leveraging Adobe and ServiceNow, we are looking forward to aligning our marketing and customer service organizations even more closely to engage customers with more intelligent, data-driven and contextual interactions.”

“Adobe’s mission to change the world through digital experiences has never been more relevant or powerful,” said Amit Ahuja, vice president, ecosystem development, Adobe. “Adobe and ServiceNow are partnering to empower enterprises with a more complete view of each customer, so they can provide an experience that will drive better engagement and ultimately business success.”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]