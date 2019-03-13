Ultimate magazine theme for WordPress.

Birlasoft completes merger with KPIT’s IT services division

By PTI
Birlasoft, a part of the diversified CK Birla Group, has said it has completed the planned merger with the IT services division of KPIT. The combined entity ‘Birlasoft Limited’ is a mid-tier USD 500 million (approximately Rs 3,478.88 crore) company listed on the Indian bourses, the company said in a statement.

The merger will “fuel innovation and provide substantial benefits to the customers and partners, as it combines domain, enterprise and digital technologies to deliver transformative solutions,” the statement said.

The integration would enable the company to deliver a wider suite of capabilities, Amita Birla, Chairman, Birlasoft and Co-Chairman, CK Birla Group said. “Birlasoft began its most recent transformative journey by adding competence and capability to its leadership team four years ago, and now as a result of this merger, we will have significant enterprise digital capability in automotive, banking (BFSI), communications, consumer packaged goods, energy, life sciences and manufacturing,” Birla said.


