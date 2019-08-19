Here’s the list of tech products that attract tariffs in the US

The Trump administration delayed a 10% tariff on some Chinese-made products on Tuesday. Apple Inc.’s iPhone was one of the main beneficiaries of the move, but other tech gadgets weren’t so lucky.
Here’s a rundown of which technologies got the temporary reprieve and what offerings will still get hit:
Tariffs delayed until December 15:
- Telephones for cellular networks or for other wireless networks. That means iPhones and other many other smartphones assembled in China
- Portable automatic data processing machines, not over 10 kg, consisting at least a central processing unit, keyboard and display. That covers laptops and tablets, including MacBook, iPads and iPod touch devices
- The Apple TV box and Roku video-streaming devices
- External computer monitors
- Computer keyboards
- Wired headphones
- Remote control gear for video game consoles.
Tariffs effective September 1:
- Base stations: This typically means cellular networking gear
- Semiconductor media, solid state non-volatile storage devices. This may cover Nand flash, which is the key storage media in the iPhone and other smartphones
- Lithium-ion batteries and battery cases
- Machines for the reception, conversion and transmission or regeneration of voice, images or other data. This covers products such as the Apple Watch, AirPods, HomePod and some Beats headphones
- Parts of telephone sets; parts of other apparatus for the transmission or reception of voice, images or other data, including apparatus. This may include repair parts for iPhones and other handsets
- Mac computers
- Apple Watch bands
