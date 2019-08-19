Here’s the list of tech products that attract tariffs in the US

The Trump administration delayed a 10% tariff on some Chinese-made products on Tuesday. Apple Inc.’s iPhone was one of the main beneficiaries of the move, but other tech gadgets weren’t so lucky.

Here’s a rundown of which technologies got the temporary reprieve and what offerings will still get hit:

Tariffs delayed until December 15:

Telephones for cellular networks or for other wireless networks. That means iPhones and other many other smartphones assembled in China

Portable automatic data processing machines, not over 10 kg, consisting at least a central processing unit, keyboard and display. That covers laptops and tablets, including MacBook, iPads and iPod touch devices

The Apple TV box and Roku video-streaming devices

External computer monitors

Computer keyboards

Wired headphones

Remote control gear for video game consoles.

Tariffs effective September 1:

Base stations: This typically means cellular networking gear

Semiconductor media, solid state non-volatile storage devices. This may cover Nand flash, which is the key storage media in the iPhone and other smartphones

Lithium-ion batteries and battery cases

Machines for the reception, conversion and transmission or regeneration of voice, images or other data. This covers products such as the Apple Watch, AirPods, HomePod and some Beats headphones

Parts of telephone sets; parts of other apparatus for the transmission or reception of voice, images or other data, including apparatus. This may include repair parts for iPhones and other handsets

Mac computers

Apple Watch bands

