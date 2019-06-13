Maratt Group to set up IT park at SmartCity Kochi

Bengaluru-based Maratt Group is getting ready its Rs 112 crore worth building measuring 3.5 lakh sq ft spread over 3.06 acres at the SmartCity Kochi campus. The work is fast progressing and the building is expected to open in April 2021. When completed, it will provide space for 4,000 IT employees, Maratt Group Chairman M K Marattukalam said.

Founded in 1946, the Maratt Group is a major player in agro-business, plantations and real estate and this is their first foray into this sector.

The Maratt Techpark will provide work spaces conforming to global standards, Marattukalam said. SmartCity Kochi CEO Manoj Nair said that they are also discussing with the co-developer to explore specific facility accreditation that will help attract niche IT companies to their facility.

