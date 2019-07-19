Nasscom’s largest SME program opens gateway to US market

As part of its efforts to explore newer markets and reinforce commitment to existing geographies, the National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) has announced its first edition of an exclusive SME program. The largest international engagement program scheduled July 22 will provide SMEs a gateway to the US market to promote mutually-beneficial trade, investment, and technological exchange opportunities between India and US.

The primary objective is to provide one-of-its kind opportunity for SMEs to access entry in mature markets of US, cutting across New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Michigan and Texas. Here, the SMEs will get a chance to meet top government officials including Governors of three states cutting across New Jersey, North Carolina and Ohio besides companies cutting across industries, economic development departments, and law firms and consulting firms from the various states.

Shivendra Singh, Vice President and Head of Global Trade Development, NASSCOM, said, “This program is a step forward towards doing business in the USA, as it helps strengthen strategic alliances between US and Indian IT tech industry. The program will help strengthen the commercial and economic ties between American & Indian businesses to create a win-win scenario. It will further support our SME members by ensuring hand-holding and providing low cost shared services landing options in various target states. The fact that this delegation has been hosted by Governors in 3 states clearly highlights the value and commitment they have to supporting NASSCOM and its member companies looking to make forays in the US market.”

Reinforcing support to the SMEs to ensure their growth in US, NASSCOM will be signing a MoU with Automation Alley, a not-for-profit trade body from Michigan. This includes a low cost shared services model of soft landing, regulatory and legal support and supporting NASSCOM member companies to engage with the local business ecosystem.

The US remains the single largest export market of the Indian IT Industry. However, it is also the market where the SME segment struggles to find the right base, the appropriate landing point to enter, and cater to the market. NASSCOM’s initiative has been designed specifically to look at bridging this gap.

