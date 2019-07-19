Microsoft partners with Telangana govt to empower women entrepreneurs

Microsoft has announced a partnership with the Government of Telangana’s Women Entrepreneurs Hub (WE Hub) aimed at empowering women entrepreneurs and technologists in the region. This partnership will focus on designing and execution of learning activities and tools that will enable women to innovate and encourage girls to pursue a career in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM).

Together, they will also provide a platform for deeper and better networking opportunities for women in various technology fields. The partnership will provide the WE Hub communities access to the facilities and infrastructure at Microsoft Garage.

Under-representation of women in STEM fields has been an ongoing challenge in India. However, careers in science and technology are critical employment avenues today and, in the future, for driving innovation and social wellbeing. This initiative will help bridge that gap, as it will give women the opportunity to network and innovate alongside other women in STEM fields including transformational technologies like cloud and AI, empowering them to become an active part of the technology ecosystem in India.

Deepthi Ravula, CEO, WE Hub, said, “Digital technology is changing the lives of Indians across every section of society. Working with global technology leaders such as Microsoft has enabled us to bring a platform meant for growth to the doorstep of women in Telangana.”

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary to IT E & C Department, said, “This initiative will encourage women to actively engage in science and technology and contribute to the field not just with the state but also the nation.”

“As our engagement with technology increases, we will require more talent with advanced skillsets that are very different from what exist now. Empowering women to actively be part of this transformation is integral to the skilling revolution taking root in India. With the right technology infrastructure, institutional support, exposure and training, we can help them shape and build the India of tomorrow,” said Reena Dayal Yadav, Director Garage India, Microsoft.

