‘Reskill And Restart’ – An Innovative Solution To Reskill People By Infosys

Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a consortium in partnership with pymetrics – the leader in fair talent matching – that brings together training partners Merit America, Per Scholas, Revature, and Woz Enterprise. The consortium will leverage Infosys Wingspan and pymetrics’ AI-based talent-matching platform to meet the reskilling and employment needs raised by the COVID-19 crisis in America.

Reskill and Restart—powered by Infosys Wingspan—takes job seekers on a guided journey, beginning with aptitude and skills assessment, followed by curated job-specific skills training, and culminating in matching them with available positions. The consortium of partners has built new pathways for talent to transition from traditional jobs across various industries and workstreams to digital and operations jobs of the future.

It also enables employers who are scaling up to review the available talent pool for the right match and hire them while they undergo rapid and job-specific reskilling on this integrated multi-stakeholder platform.

“Infosys has always invested in and promoted lifelong learning, and the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has made radical reskilling an even more urgent priority for job seekers and employers alike. We are excited to partner with leaders in the skills assessment, training, and apprenticeship space to leverage our Wingspan platform and provide opportunities for Americans to grow their skills and find relevant employment opportunities,” said Ravi Kumar, President, Infosys. “We are intensely focused on creating job opportunities in the U.S., and this solution demonstrates our broader commitment to American workers and the U.S. economy.”

“Jobs held by women and people of color have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19 and pymetrics sees this coalition as an opportunity to radically level the playing field for getting these communities back to work,” said Frida Polli, PhD, CEO and co-founder, pymetrics. “Our talent matching engine uncovers individuals’ cognitive, emotional, and social aptitudes, reveals opportunities for skill enhancement via our integration with Burning Glass, and marries that understanding with personalized recommendations for training and jobs. The approach is unlike any other on the market today because it focuses on potential, not pedigree, and we believe it can be instrumental in helping these displaced and disadvantaged employees get back to work.”

“The Revature family is honored to invest in people and communities around the U.S. in partnership with the Infosys Reskill and Restart program. Creating opportunity for all to participate in the most vibrant parts of our economy should be our collective priority as a nation,” said Ashwin Bharath, CEO, Revature. “We are confident that our world-class training, utilized by blue-chip companies throughout the U.S., will provide life-changing professional opportunities for these individuals.”

“Skills training organizations will be key to enabling businesses to recover from the economic damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Plinio Ayala, CEO, Per Scholas. “It is critically important that job seekers have the resources they need to develop the in-demand skills necessary to compete in the post-COVID digital economy. Per Scholas’ partnership with Infosys will provide employees a unique platform to build these skills, as well as a steady pipeline of talent for employers.”

“Woz Enterprise has been working closely with partners like Infosys to find innovative ways to rethink how training can be done. To put Americans back to work we need to provide solutions that include rapid upskilling for those who want a technology job but have never worked in technology before,” said Jacob Mayhew, CEO, Woz Enterprise, a division of Woz U. “This is at the heart of the apprenticeship programs and training solutions we are developing to ensure we are in lock-step with business needs and are fulfilling our core mission of creating a swiftly evolving and essential technology workforce pipeline that not only puts people back to work, but provides a much more diverse population of talent than ever before.”

“In the past few months, tens of millions of Americans have filed for unemployment benefits. Today’s challenge

is about more than getting Americans back to work: it’s about creating pathways to higher-paying, more resilient careers, in order to build a more equitable future as the economy recovers,” said Connor Diemand-Yauman, co-CEO, Merit America. “Merit America prepares low-wage Americans for skilled careers at scale, and we’re thrilled to see Infosys step up in this time of need. Through our partnership, we hope to prepare low-income adults for recession-resilient careers aligned to employer demand.”

Infosys’ Wingspan platform will leverage the pymetrics AI-based talent-matching platform, which delivers native aptitude assessment and skills gap analysis via Burning Glass, as well as the training material from the consortium partners, alongside Infosys’ own digital programs and courses to provide a comprehensive experience for job seekers. The courses provided will allow COVID-19 impacted job seekers to find and gain skills that are in demand in today’s job market. The platform will also allow American companies, in any industry, to find and hire talent as well as explore reskilling opportunities for their current workforce.





