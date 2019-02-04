SQC announces a newer and better best practices model, CMMI V2.0 for Services for the Service Industry

Many organizations lack the ability to react quickly to incidents that impact service delivery, leading to time delays, cost overruns, and failure to meet customer expectations. One of the proven ways to increase customer retention and loyalty, as well as improve customer satisfaction is to use some simple, but powerful best practices that will deliver reputable processes, which tends to hence retain customers due to superior customer service.

The Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) V2.0 for Services from the CMMI Institute, a wholly owned subsidiary of ISACA, is the latest collection of proven best practices in this direction. “The CMMI suite of models have been the “Gold standard” in best practices for improving product development or services organizations.

The newly redesigned V2.0 of the model was recently released in Dec. 2018, and includes several key features. Kris Puthucode, CEO of SQC India, explains, “Focus on business performance improvement; Easy to read and understand, optimized model content; Modern and state-of-the-art industry practices like Agile., Security are integrated; Provide a more reliable and affordable benchmarking /appraisal method and Redesigned training including virtual and in-person options.”

Some of the key areas of focus/best practice areas which are redesigned., or improved in the CMMI V2.0 for Services include Service Continuity & Delivery, Incident Resolution & Prevention, Capacity & Availability Management and Strategic Service Management.

“We already work with several companies in India., such as Altran Aerospace, Infinite Computer Solutions, among others, using the CMMI-SVC for improvement and benchmarking and are excited to help them transition to the new model with the added benefits” added Kris Puthucode.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com