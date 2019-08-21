Wipro inks pact with Indian Institute of Science for research in robotics, 5G

Wipro has announced a strategic partnership with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) to conduct advanced applied research in autonomous systems, robotics and 5G space. The two organisations have jointly set up the Wipro IISc Research and Innovation Network (WIRIN), an industry academia collaboration unit.

A group of senior professors and research staff from IISc and engineers, developers, architects and researchers from the autonomous systems, robotics and 5G domains at Wipro would constitute the team at WIRIN, Wipro said in a press release.

They would focus on the research and development of cutting-edge technologies in artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual computing, human computer interaction (HCI) and vehicle-to-everything communication (V2X), it said.

The insights from the research would be leveraged by Wipro for its customers and the industry ecosystem, the company said. The institute would benefit from advancing its research goal and capacity-building besides commercialisation of the research outcome, it added.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]