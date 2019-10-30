Wipro sets up engineering and innovation centre in Virginia, to create 200 jobs

Wipro has said it has set up an engineering and innovation centre in Virginia, US — a move that will create 200 additional jobs in the Richmond area by 2021. Wipro employs over 500 professionals across Virginia of whom 420 are in the Richmond area.

“Wipro’s new 10,000 square-feet facility will focus on full-stack engineering solutions, customer experience and accelerators across cybersecurity, cloud, digital and DevOps,” a statement said. lt will also host customised visits, workshops on design thinking and innovation and projects featuring collaboration across different industries, it added.

Wipro will also partner with local startups to share expertise and domain-focused use cases that can be scaled for the enterprise, benefiting large and small businesses. The centre’s technologies, training and expertise will also be made available to education professionals, community leaders and policymakers.

“Business agility and innovation are critical to succeed in the Digital Age, and the investment in our new engineering and innovation centre brings these two elements closer to our clients,” Wipro Senior Vice President and Global Head (banking, financial services and insurance) Angan Guha said.

Wipro is currently hiring graduates from Virginia Tech, Virginia Commonwealth University, University of Virginia, University of Richmond and other local institutions. The Richmond office opening follows the launch of Wipro’s Pivotal Software Centre of Excellence in Dallas and the Digital and Technology Centre in Minneapolis earlier this year.

