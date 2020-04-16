Otis: Transformation from mechanical business to digital industrial

Read Article

Otis is harnessing the power of data analytics, machine learning and cloud computing to predict and prevent shutdowns, as well as prescribe services

Leading elevator major Otis, has globally increased its R&D investment by nearly 50

per cent, hiring software engineers, data analysts and artificial intelligence experts, as it

transforms from a primarily mechanical business to a digital industrial. This transformation is largely focused on empowering service teams as well as customers with information and communication.

Sebi Joseph, President, Otis India says, “We have built a powerful digital ecosystem that

allows us to manage maintenance history, account details and other data in real-time, so when customers ask about a support issue, we can confidently provide solutions that are transparent and accurate up to the minute.”

The company has been empowering field professionals with iPhones and customised apps that will help increase efficiency, expertise and capabilities. Placing sensors atop elevators that collect data and offer real-time updates on the elevator’s performance, and providing customers access to transparent and real-time data. For the field professionals, this information can be accessed on the apps. Most Otis field professionals now use smart phones loaded with custom apps to help them perform their job more efficiently. These digital tools help employees to diagnosis and fix issues faster than before.

“We’re currently investing heavily in helping our field professionals get up to speed. Some of them are using older mobile technology or no mobile phones at all, which means that the jump in using technology is exponential. This is why we are investing efforts in training and other programs. Instead of receiving a service call and arriving with littleto-no information, they will be notified about the issue. Additional equipment performance insights for field professionals helps them arrive onsite ready with the tools and parts needed to get the equipment up and running faster,” Joseph informs.

Regarding sensors and data, Otis is harnessing the power of data analytics, machine learning and cloud computing to predict and prevent shutdowns, as well as prescribe service. “With this, the company is able to analyse trends on our hundreds of thousands of connected elevators to create advanced algorithms that can predict performance trends,” he says.

With remote monitoring and predictive analytics, Otis can concentrate resources on the elevators that most need attention. In the old days, Otis used to send a field professional out to check an elevator for routine, scheduled maintenance. This meant checking a number of elevators that didn’t necessarily require servicing. “Now, instead of customers having to call us about an equipment issue, it alerts them before they’re even aware of any potential problem,” points out Joseph, adding that these advancements benefit customers, and this technology also enables the company to provide transparent and real-time data on their elevator’s performance.

“Predictive modeling and health scores ensure our customers can see more about their equipment health to help plan for future maintenance costs. These are the ways Otis has embraced the digitalisation trend to integrate smart technology into its service business,” concludes Jospeh.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]