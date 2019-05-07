Raymond strengthens its Digital foray with SAP S/4 HANA

Raymond Group, India’s leading fashion and textile retailer is re-engineering its FMCG division – Raymond FMCG, as a part of its efforts towards reaching a turnover of 1,000 crore by 2020. Albeit a novel entrant to the FMCG arena, Raymond FMCG believes in building a robust digital backbone to bring about unparalleled innovation and accelerated business growth. The company trusted SAP S/4HANA to fulfil this criterion of being a unified platform that can upsurge business efficiencies to provide outstanding business values. Raymond FMCGis one of the early adopters to implement all the modules of SAP S/4Hana in their Personal & Home Care segment.

“Digitalisation is no longer a matter of choice but a strategic priority and a core in our NEW INDIA,” said Giriraj Bagri, President and Group CEO – FMCG, Raymond Ltd. “Our vision is to become a player of choice amongst the emerging and enterprising Indian consumers for their daily lifestyle needs. With the existing SAP association, we are confident to lay a digital foundation, that in-turn will act as a catalyst for our future growth.”

Leveraging SAP platform, the company will be able to meet newer market challenges, seize upcoming opportunities, reimagine their business model, and finally engage end-customers in the most competitive experience. Within a month of deployment, the company has already witnessed increased efficiencies while parallelly rolling out SAP S/4HANA for its other arm – JK Helene Curtis.

“Today organizations deal with large swathes of data and it was pertinent for us to look at a solution-based approach beyond products, that would help us keep pace with changing customer trends,” said Barun Mukherjee, Director-Transformation & Business Development, Raymond FMCG “SAP S/4HANA Platform has proven to be the right solution aiding our vision for exponential growth and making the organization future ready,” he added.

“Technology creates ‘Experiences’ and only great experiences drive customer acquisition and loyalty.” said Subramanian Ananthapadmanabhan, Vice President, Enterprise Business, SAP Indian Subcontinent. “Digital transformation involves a fundamental mindset shift at every level of the organisation. Through this conjunction with Raymond, we believe we will help carve out the brand’s digital journey while generating upsell and expansion for them to strive in today’s dynamic market,” he added.

