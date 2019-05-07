A case for paperless examinations

Littlemore Innovation Labs is a technology innovations company, headquartered in Singapore. The company is the creator of DigiTaal, a purpose-built innovative exam device, which is at the heart of the PEXA + DigiTaal platform used for administering paperless digital examinations. Chennai based Ppyrus India is a wholly owned subsidiary of Littlemore Innovation Labs, providing end-to-end managed services support, for implementing LittleMore’s PEXA + DigiTaal platform to universities and autonomous institutions in India. PEXA is a secure ecosystem consisting of customised software and DigiTaal a purpose-built hardware for conducting term examinations.

“With the PEXA + DigiTaal platform, the entire process of conducting an exam, right from authoring questions, to exam scheduling, delivering the exams, evaluating the responses, and declaring results, can be accomplished digitally, thereby eliminating the necessity of paper in the entire process,” says Biju Zachariah, President – India Business, LittleMore Innovation Labs, adding that it also removes the most common challenges with administering paper-pen descriptive exams, while providing a highly secure and scalable solution that provides a host of unique benefits.

The platform benefits the students in many ways:

* They can write descriptive examinations just like they would do on paper with a pen

* It allows for long examinations to be written using multiple integrated tools

* Use of multimedia and other rich content in exam questions

* Students can benefit greatly from the analytics available through the digital mode of examinations

The company is currently targeting deemed-to-be universities and state private Universities across India. “Having said that we are also working with a state university in Tamil Nadu,” Zachariah mentions, pointing out that as in any transformation game the people that adopt new technologies are always the top universities and the same follows suit here. “Our clients include universities of eminence and top universities across the country,” he says, listing the advantages for education institutions:

* Cycle time: The exam process can be reduced by up to 75 per cent

* Logistics: For question papers and answer scripts, especially with multiple exam centres

* Digital evaluation: Easy, secure and Transparency in evaluation

* No more question paper leakage; malpractice at exam centres; candidate impersonation

According to Zachariah, the PEXA Ecosystem has been created as a dedicated solution to help transform the entire examinations process :

* It’s secure: Completely secure Authoring and Evaluation processes with no loss of data

* It’s mobile: No longer worry about transportation and logistics

* It’s scalable: No need for internet connectivity, AC Power and more during examinations

* It’s green: It’s completely paperless, No question papers and No answer scripts

* It’s easy to use: The UI is designed to offer as close to the same experience as with paper

* It’s intelligent: The available analytics and intelligence can be woven into learning

Currently the company is exploring expansion opportunities in South East Asia and Australia. And is focused on robust R&D work.

