Robotics is one area where advances in additive manufacturing can have a significant impact on industry growth

​Robotics major Addverb Technologies creates robots that are primarily employed for activities that are difficult, dangerous, expensive, monotonous, or time-consuming for humans. Tapan Pattnayak, Director – System Architecture, Addverb Technologies in an interview shared that the traditional manufacturing techniques that required hours to complete a task are expected to be replaced by 3D printing

Can you tell us how to create resilient supply chains, operate safe and agile factories as well as unlock innovation and new services at the same time?

The ability to adapt to rapid change distinguishes between manufacturers who merely survive and those who thrive. As rising costs, supply chain issues, skills gaps, and other challenges worsen, manufacturers must turn to intelligent cloud and intelligent edge solutions to build smart, agile factories.

IoT, in combination with edge computing, AI, and machine learning, is assisting manufacturers in improving performance and anticipating shifts through actionable intelligence and real-time visibility. In fact, 91 percent of manufacturers have already adopted IoT, citing increased operational efficiency as the primary benefit. However, as they connect all these devices, manufacturers prioritize security, with 62 percent concerned about protecting their edge-to-cloud solutions. More agile factories help manufacturers ensure business continuity and resilience, drive safe and secure production with consistent quality and yield, and optimize resource utilization with Industrial IoT and AI.

Industry research reveals that 40% of Asian manufacturers will adopt an API-led integration strategy to link applications on a single platform to improve agility and visibility across organizations by 2023. How are you preparing for this?

We aim to achieve its mission of empowering every person and organization to achieve more by assisting customers and partners in the creation of a more resilient and sustainable future. With technology and digital capabilities, we are powering the manufacturing industry’s digital transformation, unlocking new efficiencies and future-proofing business. We are taking care of the system side and software integration in our fleet management system to make that end user level every design should be modular. However, at the technical and R&D level, we ensure that all system integration and modular design is done through API.

Given the accelerated penetration of Industry 4.0 across the Indian manufacturing landscape, how are you looking at intelligent, integrated cloud, and edge capabilities platforms to deliver the highest value.

As the manufacturing industry faces significant challenges, it is vital to assess the readiness of industrial businesses for Industry 4.0. Disruptive concepts like the Internet of Things, cyber-physical systems, and cloud-based manufacturing pose these issues. The smart factory is a manufacturing environment in which production and logistical systems self-organize without human involvement. Employees assist businesses in achieving their digital transformation goals. And preparedness in this dimension can be measured by analyzing an employee’s present abilities and ability to learn new skills, as employees are the ones who are most affected by changes in technology in the workplace, which has a direct impact on their working environment.

The Future of Make in India stressed the importance of process transformation in enhancing the digital readiness of Indian manufacturers. Do you agree or not?

The Indian manufacturing industry is beginning to investigate new technological breakthroughs such as data and analytics, the Internet of Things (IoT), robotics, and three-dimensional (3D) printing to drive change for the betterment of their companies. The Government of India (GoI) has also recognized the untapped potential of India’s manufacturing capability and has set a lofty goal of boosting the manufacturing sector’s contribution to GDP.

The evolution of technologies stress that the future will be personalization at scale through smart factories. Earlier, factories were very fixated in terms of what products they are going to supply, but with changing demand factories can now rely on additive manufacturing or 3D printing to rapidly respond. Can you share how you use robotics and modernize your facilities?

In today’s environment, 3D printing, and robotics are not so dissimilar. One of the Robotics applications is 3D printing, which automates the most arduous and repetitive processes while also reducing costs and speeding up turnaround time. Simultaneously, 3D printing allows for the rapid production of a wide range of robots and their components. Traditional manufacturing techniques that required hours to complete a task are expected to be replaced by 3D printing. The advancement of 3D printing has allowed it to permeate industries such as automobiles, aircraft, and medicine, among others. Manufacturing is beginning to spread and penetrate many industries as it gets more digital and agile. Robotics is one area where advances in additive manufacturing can have a significant impact on industry growth. Addverb creates robots that are primarily employed for activities that are difficult, dangerous, expensive, monotonous, or time-consuming for humans. We have already demonstrated in Addverb that we can develop world-class robots, and as a result, people are taking notice, and we are intending to provide the greatest robots.