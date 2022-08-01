Exclusive Video Interview with Sendil Kumar Venkatesan, Chief Technology Officer, Shriram Capital Limited

Organisations across all sectors are adopting digital mechanisms and processes to streamline business operations, and this is when technology has to play its role, says Sendil Kumar Venkatesan, Chief Technology Officer, Shriram Capital Limited.

In an exclusive interaction with Express Computer, on the sidelines of the Technology Senate and Awards organised in Pune recently, Venkatesan further explained that nowadays more and more applications are being designed for B-to-C purposes as these applications have to reach the end customers in order to ensure smooth accessibility of services. Organisations are paying great attention to ensure their services are available on these mobile applications so that customers can use the services – anytime and anywhere. This approach is indeed necessary to keep businesses surviving in the very competitive environment today. However, tech leaders need to work round the clock to ensure the security of these applications, he asserted.