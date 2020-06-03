Timex Group resumes gradual production at Baddi in Himachal Pradesh

Read Article

Timex Group, one of the world’s largest watch manufacturers, has resumed the production at the Baddi plant with due permission from the state authorities. In line with the directive issued by the authorities, the factory would be operating within the allowed manpower norms

Keeping the safety of its employees and consumers at the forefront, a host of stringent measures have been put in place to practice sanitation and social distancing. Informing resumption of operations at the plant in a regulatory filing, Timex Group India said, “All activities are being carried out strictly in accordance with the government regulations and guidelines and observing the company’s own concern for the highest standards of safety.”

Timex Group has also made arrangement for doctor visits twice a week and any time visit for the emergency and a full-time trained nurse are appointed to monitor and guide the employees. Free transport and on duty permissions are provided for the employees who want to visit ESI Hospital for any doubtful cases. A separate room is allocated to isolate the employee with symptoms such as fever, cough and sneezing and throat pain during working hours. Timex Group is closely monitoring the situation and taking the necessary steps as and when required.

