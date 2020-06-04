Businesses in APJ able to manage 64% more data: Dell report

Organisations in Asia Pacific and Japan except China on average are managing 64 per cent more data than they were a year ago, said a report from Dell Technologies.

Organisations in APJ are now managing 13.31 petabytes (PB) of data, compared to the average 8.13PB of data in 2018, according to the “Global Data Protection Index 2020 Snapshot”

In comparison to this, globally, organisations are managing 13.53PB data, a nearly 40 per cent increase since the average 9.70PB in 2018.

The vast majority of respondents reported their current data protection solutions will not meet all of their future business needs.

“The exponential data growth combined with increasing data value is creating opportunities but also new risks as organisations grapple with how to reliably and sustainably protect their information,” Alex Lei, Vice President, Data Protection Solutions, Asia Pacific & Japan, Dell Technologies, said in a statement.

The Snapshot, a follow-on to the biennial Global Data Protection Index, globally surveyed 1,000 IT decision makers across 15 countries at public and private organisations with 250+ employees about the impact these challenges and advanced technologies have on data protection readiness.

Of the 1,000 IT decision makers, a fourth were from Asia Pacific and Japan.

“As India transitions towards a digital economy, organisations have been realising that their existing data protection solutions may not be sufficient to meet their future business needs,” said Ripu Bajwa, Director & General Manager- Data Protection Solutions, Dell Technologies.

The largest threat to all this data seems to be the growing number of disruptive events, from cyber-attacks to data loss to systems downtime.

The majority of organisations suffered a disruptive event in the last 12 months.

And, an additional 70 per cent of APJ respondents fear their organisation will experience a disruptive event in the next 12 months, said the report.

The research found that APJ organisations using more than one data protection vendor are almost four times more vulnerable to a cyber-incident that prevents access to their data.

The cost of disruption is also increasing at an alarming rate. The average cost of downtime in the last 12 months surged by 61% from 2018 to 2019, resulting in an estimated total cost of $794,308 in 2019, up from $494,869 in 2018.

The estimated APJ cost of data loss also increased from $939,703 in 2018 to $1,301,524 in 2019 on average.

These costs are significantly higher for those APJ organisations using more than one data protection vendor — nearly four times higher downtime-related costs and almost twelve times higher data loss costs, on average.

The survey was conducted between November and December last year.

